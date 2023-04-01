Haas announce that Hulkenberg and Magnussen will remain with the team for 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Haas announce that Hulkenberg and Magnussen will remain with the team for 2024
Haas announce that Hulkenberg and Magnussen will remain with the team for 2024
Magnussen is a mainstay at Haas
Magnussen is a mainstay at Haas
Reuters
Nico Hulkenberg (36) and Kevin Magnussen (30) will continue with Haas next year in an unchanged lineup, the US-owned Formula One team said on Thursday.

The German and his Danish team-mate have both scored points this season, with Hulkenberg's seventh place in Australia in April their best result of the campaign, and their retention came as no surprise.

Between them they have started 346 grands prix.

Haas are eighth of 10 teams in the constructors' championship going into this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, the 13th round of 22.

"I think it’s safe to say that we’ve had an extremely solid driver pairing this season in Formula One and ultimately there was no reason to look to change that moving forward," team principal Guenther Steiner said in a statement.

"Kevin is obviously a very well-known quantity to us, and I’m delighted he’ll return for what will be his seventh season in Haas colours.

"On the other side of the garage, Nico’s simply slotted in without fuss or fanfare and proved himself to be a valuable member of the team."

Hulkenberg holds the Formula One record for most starts (193) without ever standing on the podium.

The German made a full-time comeback with Haas this season after replacing dropped compatriot Mick Schumacher and has reached the top 10 shootout in qualifying on six occasions.

"It’s nice to get things sorted early for next season to just keep the focus on racing and improving performance," said the 2015 Le Mans 24 Hours winner.

"We're competing in a very tight midfield and I’m looking forward to building on what we’ve done together so far and taking that forward into 2024."

Magnussen, 30, returned to the team at short notice in March 2022 after they fired Russian Nikita Mazepin following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Dane earned Haas a first pole position in a wet Brazilian qualifying last year and reached his 150 career races in Austria last month.

Mentions
Auto racingHulkenberg NicoMagnussen KevinMotorsportFormula 1
Related Articles
Verstappen takes Red Bull's 11th win in a row as home hero Norris takes brilliant podium
Results upended at Austrian GP after nine drivers penalised for exceeding track limits
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton fastest in final Hungarian Grand Prix practice
Show more
Auto racing
Vettel record to recharged Mercedes: Five talking points ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix
Max Verstappen heads home chasing record-equalling ninth win in a row
Team boss Vasseur says Ferrari need to improve in every area in second half of season
Felipe Massa's lawyers seek compensation for lost 2008 Formula One title
Japanese rider Haruki Noguchi dies at 22 after Mandalika crash last weekend
Ferrari's Fred Vasseur talks to Lewis Hamilton at every race, says the two are 'close'
Elfyn Evans wins Rally Finland to cut gap on leader Kalle Rovanpera
Elfyn Evans storms closer to Rally of Finland triumph after winning seven stages
Aleix Espargaro tops Silverstone second practice ahead of British MotoGP
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: No Real move for Mbappe, Veiga on his way to Saudi Arabia
Five Premier League transfer scenarios to keep an eye on at the end of the window
Lionel Messi into another final after producing heroics for Miami yet again
Late show earns Al-Nassr Asian Champions League group stage berth

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |