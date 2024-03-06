Important for Formula 1 to show its values, says Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Important for Formula 1 to show its values, says Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton
Important for Formula 1 to show its values, says Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes ahead of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes ahead of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit
AFP
Lewis Hamilton (39) said Formula One faced a pivotal moment and needed to show its values amid controversies away from the track involving leading personalities in the paddock and governing body.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has been in the spotlight after a drawn-out investigation into misconduct allegations by a female employee showed clear divisions behind the scenes.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the governing FIA, has been accused by a whistleblower of attempted interference in a race and allegedly seeking to deny certification of the Las Vegas street circuit that debuted last November.

"As someone who loves the sport, it's definitely disappointing to see what's going on right now," the seven-time world champion told reporters at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

"It doesn't look good from the outside world, the outside looking in. I think it's a really, really important time for the sport to really show and stick to its values, holding ourselves accountable for our actions.

"And it's a really pivotal moment I think for the sport, in terms of what we project to the world and how it's handled. And it's not been handled very well to this point.

"I hope it's not a year that continues to go on with this. But it highlights some of the issues we also have within the sport."

Hamilton also recalled from personal experience what it was like to be at a team whose leader's position was being challenged.

"I remember kind of when we were losing (McLaren boss) Ron (Dennis), for example, and the things that Ron was going through, and the steps that we had to take, it affected all of us," he said.

"A leader is super-important because they set the tone, they make sure the team sticks to the core values of what the sport is about and integrity."

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportHamilton LewisFormula 1
Related Articles
Racing for Ferrari fulfils a childhood dream, says Lewis Hamilton
George Russell says any F1 team would want Max Verstappen amid Mercedes speculation
No Jos, but Max Verstappen and Red Bull have questions to answer in Saudi Arabia
Show more
Auto racing
Leaving Red Bull would take something 'crazy', says Verstappen after father's comments
Alpine exodus continues with veteran adivsrer Bob Bell moving to Aston Martin
Under-fire FIA head Ben Sulayem faces more whistleblower allegations
BBC reports that FIA president Ben Sulayem suspected of manipulating Formula 1 race
Dismal Alpine appoint three technical directors after more departures
UK police find F1 driver's stolen Ferrari after nearly 30 years
Jos Verstappen's outburst raises big questions for Red Bull and boss Horner
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Luca Brecel set up World Masters final showdown in Saudi Arabia
Simona Halep set for return after doping ban cut from four years to nine months
Brecel and Allen into World Masters semis as O'Sullivan produces perfect display
Thomas Tuchel broke toe in pre-game team talk before Bayern's win over Lazio

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings