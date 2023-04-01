Max Verstappen slams upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix as '99 percent show'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Max Verstappen slams upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix as '99 percent show'
Max Verstappen slams upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix as '99 percent show'
Verstappen arrives in Vegas
Verstappen arrives in Vegas
AFP
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen (26) has blasted this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix as "99 percent show" and says he isn't looking forward to the race.

The Red Bull three-time world champion criticised the new street course and said Wednesday he had no interest in the razzmatazz around the event.

"It's 99 precent show and one percent sporting event," said the Dutchman, when asked to evaluate the return of the sport to Vegas after a 41-year absence.

"Not a lot of emotions to be honest. I mean I don't like... I just want to always focus on the performance side of things, I don't like all the things around it anyway," he said.

"I know of course there are some places that you know (it is) part of it, but let's say it's not my interest," he added.

Asked for his opinion on the street track, which will take the drivers down the famous Vegas 'strip', Verstappen was blunt.

"Yeah, not very interesting...it's just not many corners to be honest," he said.

After taking part in the opening ceremony, which featured a drone show and music, the 26-year-old said he wouldn't be attending Wednesday night's party.

When he was asked if he would at least be looking forward to Sunday's race, Verstappen's lack of enthusiasm was again evident.

"No. No, but I'm looking forward to trying to do the best I can, but I'm not looking forward to this," he said, pointing to the hospitality areas above the paddock.

Verstappen said he hadn't talked to the F1 organisers about his views but said he doubted his views would have an impact on them.

"I don't know. I guess they still make money if I like it or not, so it's not up to me. But I'm also not going to fake it," he said.

"I just always voice my opinion in positive things and negative things, and that's just how I am. Some people like a show a bit more, I don't like it at all," he said.

"I grew up just looking at the performance side of things, and that's how I see it as well. So for me, I like to be in Vegas, but not so much for racing," he added.

But Verstappen said that he did understand that F1's owners Liberty Media, who are also promoters of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, had their own commercial interests.

"I fully understand and you know, you can look at it two ways - business side or sports side. So, I, of course, understand their side of it as well," he said.

"But I'm just voicing my opinion on the performance side of things," he said.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportVerstappen MaxFormula 1United States Grand Prix-Las Vegas Formula 1
Related Articles
Dominant Verstappen ready to 'do his thing' in Vegas as he looks for 53rd career win
Viva Las Vegas - Formula One betting big on much-anticipated return to Sin City
Ross Brawn insists McLaren can be real threat to Red Bull next season
Show more
Auto racing
Formula 1 drivers prepare to work late shift ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
General Motors plan F1 power unit supply to Andretti from 2028
Haas drivers split between old and new for inaugural Las Vegas race
OPINION: McLaren must provide Norris with a title-challenging car or risk losing him
George Russell's Brazil retirement no problem for last two F1 races
Formula 1 stewards defer Haas review hearing from Wednesday to Thursday
Most Read
FIFA reschedules Israeli men's and women's national teams' matches to November
Alcaraz beats ranting Rublev, Medvedev through to semi-finals after downing Zverev
Absence from the 2023 AFCON could tarnish Thomas Partey’s Ghana legacy
Jannik Sinner edges Novak Djokovic to close in on ATP Finals' last four

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings