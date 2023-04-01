Oscar Piastri proves his potential with McLaren 'rocket ship' in British qualifying

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Oscar Piastri proves his potential with McLaren 'rocket ship' in British qualifying
Oscar Piastri proves his potential with McLaren 'rocket ship' in British qualifying
Oscar Piastri in action
Oscar Piastri in action
Reuters
McLaren provided the 'rocket ship' and Australian Formula One rookie Oscar Piastri (22) proved his potential by blasting to third on the grid in British Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

With British teammate Lando Norris lining up on the front row alongside Red Bull's pole-sitter and runaway championship leader Max Verstappen, there were whoops and high-fives all round.

"To pull that off in Q3 (the final phase) like that was a mega result and obviously both of us have now got the new bits on our car and they're working very well," Piastri told reporters.

"It's a very special moment, to be in the top three," added the 2021 Formula Two champion. "It's been a couple of years since I've been to one of these (top three) press conferences, so it's nice to be back."

Team principal Andrea Stella hailed the youngster's performance.

"Today's result indeed can be seen also as a confirmation of the exceptional job that Oscar has been doing," said the Italian.

"The speed was there, we knew it was there.

"We are really happy for Oscar himself that today he could show what we knew already in terms of his speed, consistency, adaptability to the various conditions that we had today."

The qualifying was the best so far of Piastri's fledgling Formula One career and he recognised it also as a "massive confidence boost"

"I've made a few mistakes in Q3 through the year so it's nice to have a solid lap on the board and to have it for P3 as well is even better," he said.

"It's just nice to be fighting for much higher positions now. There are only two more spots left for today but I'll try to keep pushing.

"(In) the races, I still need to figure a few things out which will come with time. So that's a big focus, but I'm very happy at the moment to be up here in P3."

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportPiastri OscarFormula 1British Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Verstappen relieved to nudge out Norris in 'crazy' British Grand Prix qualifying
Verstappen on pole in Britain for fifth race in a row as impressive Norris takes second
Updated
Max Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in British GP second practice domination
Show more
Auto racing
Lewis Hamilton warns Mercedes to heed McLaren 'wake-up call' after disappointing qualifying
Mercedes play down Red Bull's recruiting of F1 engine staff after performance drop
Leclerc fastest ahead of impressive Albon in wet final British GP practice
'Sign the baby': Norris used to bizarre requests at home Silverstone Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton stays upbeat despite poor Mercedes form during British GP practice
Wolff says would-be new F1 teams should buy an existing one as newcomers seek 11th spot
Drivers want more done for visibility in wet Formula One races
Max Verstappen feels 24 races a year is too many ahead of lengthened 2024 season
Lewis Hamilton would support peaceful protest at British Grand Prix
F1 teams seek British government help with post-Brexit issues
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: De Gea leaves United, Paris Saint-Germain sign Lee Kang-in
Immense Novak Djokovic cruises past Stanislas Wawrinka minutes before Wimbledon curfew
Jones and Trafford lead England to Euro U21 glory as Spain miss last-gasp penalty
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka, Alcaraz and Jabeur through, Rybakina trounces Boulter

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |