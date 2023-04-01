Perfect 10 for Verstappen with record win in Italy

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Perfect 10 for Verstappen with record win in Italy
Perfect 10 for Verstappen with record win in Italy
Updated
Max Verstappen punches the air after winning the Italian GP
Max Verstappen punches the air after winning the Italian GP
Reuters
Max Verstappen (25) took a record 10th Formula One win in a row on Sunday in a Red Bull one-two with Sergio Perez (33) at Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix.

The championship leader's victory on a sunny afternoon at Monza's 'Temple of Speed' outside Milan was also Red Bull's 15th in succession - another Formula One record.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz (28) was third for Ferrari, his first podium appearance of the season, after starting on pole position and leading until the 15th of 51 laps.

Verstappen stretched his lead in the standings over Perez to 145 points with eight rounds remaining.

"Well done mate, you are on your own, that is history," team boss Christian Horner told Verstappen over the radio after he took the chequered flag.

"That is remarkable, be proud."

"Yeah, that's a nice stat," replied Verstappen, who repeated his win from last year.

Charles Leclerc (25) was fourth for Ferrari with George Russell (25) fifth for Mercedes and team mate and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton (38) sixth.

Alex Albon (27) took seventh for Williams ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris (23), Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso (42) and Valtteri Bottas (34) for Alfa Romeo.

Australian Oscar Piastri (22) took the fastest lap for McLaren but finished 12th so no bonus point was awarded.

Verstappen had equalled now-retired German Sebastian Vettel's 2013 record of nine wins in a row, also achieved with Red Bull, at his home Dutch Grand Prix last weekend and is set to add further to the tally.

He now has 12 wins from the 14 races this year, with Red Bull's astonishing run of success dating from Abu Dhabi at the end of last season, and a career tally of 47.

Few had expected Sainz to hold on to the lead for long, given the Red Bull's race pace, but the Spaniard fought hard with Verstappen showing some frustration at being unable to scythe past.

"That was naughty," he said over the radio as Sainz shut the door on one attempt on lap six. "Good move" Ferrari told Sainz in response.

Verstappen was commenting on Ferrari's top speed three laps later and still had to wait for his chance. Once done, he pulled away and was already 3.8 seconds clear by lap 18.

Perez, meanwhile, had to come from fifth on the grid, after the start was aborted and delayed after Yuki Tsunoda's AlphaTauri pulled over on the first formation lap, and it took him 32 laps to move onto the podium by passing Leclerc.

Sainz again made it hard but the Mexican finally made a move stick on lap 46.

The two Ferraris then went wheel to wheel in a thrilling final few laps that could have ended in disaster.

"It was tough. It does not get tougher than it was out there today," said Sainz.

"Honestly, I spent the whole race pushing trying to keep the Red Bulls behind. In the end, I paid a bit of a price with the rear tyres."

Mentions
Auto racingVerstappen MaxPerez SergioFormula 1Sainz Carlos Jr.MotorsportSainz Carlos Sr.Leclerc CharlesHamilton LewisRussell GeorgeAlbon Alexander
Related Articles
Sainz fastest for Ferrari on his birthday at Monza
Norris tops second Dutch practice ahead of Verstappen as Ricciardo taken to hospital
Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Spa after Verstappen's five-place grid penalty
Show more
Auto racing
Sainz not optimistic about beating Verstappen in Italian GP
Sainz pips Verstappen to Italian Grand Prix pole
Carlos Sainz tops FP3 ahead of Max Verstappen in Monza
Norris' radio rants not a problem, says McLaren boss
Hamilton says his teammates have been stronger than Verstappen's
Alfa Romeo staying in motorsport but yet to decide on F1
Verstappen denies his car is designed to suit his style
Hamilton points to Brady and Alonso for career longevity
Most Read
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla postponed due to flood risk
Bellingham does it again as Real come back against Getafe
Arteta defends tactics change with bizarre driving metaphor

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings