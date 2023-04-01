Russell fastest as Mercedes top final practice of Formula One season in Abu Dhabi

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Russell fastest as Mercedes top final practice of Formula One season in Abu Dhabi
Russell fastest as Mercedes top final practice of Formula One season in Abu Dhabi
Geroge Russell impressed in Abu Dhabi
Geroge Russell impressed in Abu Dhabi
Profimedia
George Russell (25) went fastest for Mercedes in final practice for Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday while triple champion Max Verstappen (26) complained about the handling of his Red Bull.

Sunday is Mercedes' last hope of avoiding a first winless year since 2011 and the former champions are in a tight battle with Ferrari for second overall, with the Italians only four points behind.

Russell, who was also fastest in Friday's first practice and remains his team's most recent winner with victory in Brazil a year ago, lapped the Yas Marina circuit with a best time of one minute 24.418 seconds.

McLaren's Lando Norris was second fastest, 0.095 slower, with Australian rookie teammate Oscar Piastri third and Williams' Alex Albon fourth.

Verstappen was sixth and 0.735 off Russell's pace in a car he said was sliding a lot.

"The car is again bottoming, jumping," the Dutch driver said over the team radio.

"I don't know what is going on."

On Friday he had compared the car to a kangaroo, raising hopes that he may not have it all his own way in the finale.

Verstappen is chasing a record-extending 19th win of the campaign with Red Bull hoping to close out the year with 21 wins in 22 races.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, fastest in Friday's crash-interrupted second session, was fifth fastest with teammate Carlos Sainz last after crashing heavily on Friday and doing most of the final session on medium tyres.

Russell's seven-time world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton was 12th fastest, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez 11th.

McLaren are also in a tight battle with Aston Martin for fourth overall, only 11 points separating the two with millions in prize money at stake.

"We're definitely competitive," McLaren boss Zak Brown told Sky Sports television.

"Mercedes looks really good. Russell I think has more to come. You don't know what Red Bull was doing, I find it hard to believe they won't be right up there when it counts."

Mentions
Auto racingRussell GeorgeVerstappen MaxNorris LandoPiastri OscarAlbon AlexanderLeclerc CharlesHamilton LewisPerez SergioMotorsportFormula 1Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Max Verstappen cruises to easy victory in US Grand Prix sprint race
Red Bull's Verstappen seals third Formula One title in Qatar after Perez crashes out
Red Bull's Verstappen on pole for potential title parade at Qatar Grand Prix
Show more
Auto racing
FIA clamps down on pitlane exit overtakes after Verstappen move in Abu Dhabi
Aston Martin keen to extend veteran Fernando Alonso's contract beyond 2024
Carlos Sainz crashes while Charles Leclerc fastest in Abu Dhabi practice
Updated
Formula One set to change sprint format for next season following criticism
Christian Horner says it was Lewis Hamilton's father who approached him
McLaren Formula One team extend existing Mercedes engine deal to 2030
Formula One trials AI in Abu Dhabi to tackle track limits breaches
Lewis Hamilton denies Red Bull talks and accuses Christian Horner of 'stirring'
Pato O'Ward joins McLaren F1 team as reserve driver
Most Read
Who's Missing: David Raya and Lewis Hall ruled out against Brentford and Newcastle
Derby Week: Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers ready to battle for city
Game against Manchester City will not determine Liverpool's title race, says Klopp
Tennis Tracker: Kecmanovic downs Musetti to give Serbia lead against Italy

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings