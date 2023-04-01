Alfa F1 reserve Pourchaire wins F2 title after fifth place finish in Abu Dhabi

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 2
  4. Alfa F1 reserve Pourchaire wins F2 title after fifth place finish in Abu Dhabi
Alfa F1 reserve Pourchaire wins F2 title after fifth place finish in Abu Dhabi
Pourchaire celebrates F2 Championship
Pourchaire celebrates F2 Championship
Profimedia
French driver Theo Pourchaire won the Formula Two championship, the final stepping stone before Formula One, on Sunday after finishing fifth in the season's final race in Abu Dhabi won by Australian Mick Doohan.

The 20-year-old Alfa Romeo F1 reserve and Sauber academy driver, who started the race in 14th place, finished the season 11 points clear of Denmark's Frederik Vesti with Doohan third overall.

Pourchaire's ART team also ended the campaign as champions, ahead of Prema Racing.

"It was a tough weekend, a lot of driving," said the Frenchman, who took part in first Formula One practice on Friday with Alfa Romeo.

"I had the opportunity to drive in FP1 on Friday, then I struggled a bit in qualifying and it was a very stressful weekend."

Mentions
Auto racingFormula 2Pourchaire TheoVesti Frederik
Related Articles
Sergio Perez to feel the love in Mexico even if home win seems distant dream
Russell jokes he should get ill more often after impressive qualifying in Abu Dhabi
Wolff fed up with explanations for Mercedes' poor performance
Show more
Auto racing
Perez gets formal warning for calling F1 stewards 'a joke' on team radio
Hamilton concerned by Red Bull's enduring advantage and dominance
F1 teams escape punishment for pitlane eyewear breaches during race
Verstappen wraps up incredible season with 19th win, Mercedes second in Constructors
Updated
Max Verstappen on pole yet again for Abu Dhabi's F1 season finale
Jorge Martin keeps championship hopes alive with Valencia sprint win
Russell fastest as Mercedes top final practice of Formula One season in Abu Dhabi
Most Read
Hack the Weekend: Surprising Sevilla go to Real Sociedad looking for points
Football Tracker: Rodrygo gives Madrid lead against Cadiz, United cruise past Everton
Sinner stuns Djokovic then doubles up to send Italy into Davis Cup final with Australia
Disgruntled Djokovic refused a doping test before his Davis Cup quarter-final match

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings