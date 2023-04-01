Alfa F1 reserve Pourchaire wins F2 title after fifth place finish in Abu Dhabi

French driver Theo Pourchaire won the Formula Two championship, the final stepping stone before Formula One, on Sunday after finishing fifth in the season's final race in Abu Dhabi won by Australian Mick Doohan.

The 20-year-old Alfa Romeo F1 reserve and Sauber academy driver, who started the race in 14th place, finished the season 11 points clear of Denmark's Frederik Vesti with Doohan third overall.

Pourchaire's ART team also ended the campaign as champions, ahead of Prema Racing.

"It was a tough weekend, a lot of driving," said the Frenchman, who took part in first Formula One practice on Friday with Alfa Romeo.

"I had the opportunity to drive in FP1 on Friday, then I struggled a bit in qualifying and it was a very stressful weekend."