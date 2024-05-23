Record-chasing Verstappen seeks qualified success at Monaco Grand Prix

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Monaco Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Record-chasing Verstappen seeks qualified success at Monaco Grand Prix

Record-chasing Verstappen seeks qualified success at Monaco Grand Prix

Verstappen is targeting more glory in Monaco
Verstappen is targeting more glory in MonacoAFP
A week after winning by less than a second at Imola, Max Verstappen (26) will be keener than ever to extend his record-equalling run of eight pole positions at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The three-time world champion and current series leader overcame two days of disappointing form in practice to snatch pole at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, equalling the record of Ayrton Senna in the process.

That feat gave him an advantage that he turned into victory for Red Bull by just seven-tenths of a second ahead of Lando Norris of McLaren who followed his maiden win in Miami with a convincing late attack in Italy

Verstappen knows he is in a fight at every race now and that he will need to do it again on Saturday on the narrow and unforgiving barrier-lined streets of the Mediterranean principality where qualifying has more influence than anywhere else on the Formula 1 calendar.

"It is so unique," he said. "Completely different. It was incredibly close in Imola and at Monaco it is always very hectic. You need to really nail it in qualifying to get a lap together, to get the tyres to work and it is always very tricky.

"Monaco is so very special and a special challenge."

Another pole would give Verstappen the outright record of nine consecutive poles, including one at Abu Dhabi last year, and eight at the start of a season.

Verstappen will be bidding to repeat his victory in last year's race on a track where Red Bull have won the last three contests, the Dutchman twice and teammate Sergio Perez in 2022.

However, they start this weekend fearing their easy domination may be over.

Both McLaren and Ferrari are hunting them down with Charles Leclerc claiming he is confident that the "scarlet scuderia" will be strong on his hometown track where his school bus drove on the circuit with him on board.

After a run of wretched luck, the Monegasque driver is still seeking his first podium finish in his home event, but he took pole in 2021 and believes his upgraded Ferrari can help him succeed this year.

'Blank page'

"Monaco is so specific that we need to start a little bit from a blank page," said Leclerc.

"Free practice is super, super important to build the pace little by little, but I am confident we will be strong.

"It's very special for me, of course, even though it hasn't been a successful place for me."

Given that the leading three teams are likely to be separated by little more than a tenth of a second, every detail is likely to be critical to the outcome this weekend and Leclerc, after an encouraging start with new race engineer Bryan Bozzi, will hope his sixth start on home ground will bring some reward.

Unlike Leclerc, teammate Carlos Sainz fears their car is slightly less competitive than Red Bull and McLaren in qualifying if they are equal in race conditions.

"It just seems those guys have a bit more than us in qualifying so it's something we have to look at in Monaco," he said.

Perez will also be seeking a lift this weekend as a poor outing and eighth place at Imola, behind both Mercedes, left him facing speculation about his future again.

Red Bull need him to support Verstappen if they are to maintain their supremacy.

Off-track, there is likely to be much debate over the future of the calendar's most glamorous race beyond 2025 with the switch of attention to Las Vegas and other American events signalling more changes and new venues are possible.

Mentions
Auto racingMonaco Grand Prix Formula 1Verstappen MaxLeclerc CharlesPerez SergioNorris LandoMotorsportFormula 1
Related Articles
Max Verstappen holds off charging Lando Norris to win Imola Grand Prix
Max Verstappen equals Ayrton Senna's record eight poles in a row at Imola
Verstappen seeks to restore order at Imola as F1 remembers Senna
Show more
Auto racing
Schumacher's family win compensation for AI 'interview' printed on German magazine
Andretti racing team sign up Symonds to strengthen F1 push
Formula 1 Focus: Max makes the difference as McLaren continue to close in on Red Bull
Mercedes in 'no-man's land', says Lewis Hamilton after frustrating Imola weekend
McLaren can hope to win at Imola, says Oscar Piastri after front row finish in qualifying
Max Verstappen 'still pumping' after equalling Ayrton Senna's pole record at Imola
McLaren one-two in red-flagged final Imola practice ahead of Leclerc
Most Read
Atalanta clinch Europa League as Ademola Lookman hat-trick crushes Bayer Leverkusen
Cole Palmer and more Chelsea stars praise sacked former boss Mauricio Pochettino
Cameroon's appointment of Brys as manager suspended by sports tribunal
Premier League Team of the Season: The best players of the past year

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings