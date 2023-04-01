Sebastien Ogier takes Safari Rally lead as Ott Tanak is halted by zebras crossing

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Rally Kenya WRC
  4. Sebastien Ogier takes Safari Rally lead as Ott Tanak is halted by zebras crossing
Sebastien Ogier takes Safari Rally lead as Ott Tanak is halted by zebras crossing
Sebastien Ogier and co-driver Vincent Landais steer their Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid during the WRC Safari Rally Kenya
Sebastien Ogier and co-driver Vincent Landais steer their Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid during the WRC Safari Rally Kenya
AFP
Sebastien Ogier (39) dominated Friday's stages in the Safari Rally as some of his rivals lost horsepower when zebras wandered onto the course.

"We had a group of zebras so we had to stop for them a few times," said Ott Tanak, who won Thursday's opening stage but was then held up by the wildlife on the opening stage on Friday.

Ogier, who isn't driving a full season, pounced to win the opening stage and take the overall lead.

Eight-time world champion Ogier's hybrid unit cut out on the day's third stage which championship leader Kalle Rovanpera won to cut the lead to 2.5sec.

The French driver responded by taking the last three stages of the day.

Kalle Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen steer their Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid
AFP

"It's been a good day. Except for the hybrid issue this morning we had a perfect day, so we can be happy," said Ogier at the finish.

After Friday's six stages, Toyotas occupied the top three places.

Ogier was 22.8 seconds ahead of Finn Rovanpera with Welshman Elfyn Evans at 43.5. There are six more stages on both Saturday and Sunday.

"It was quite okay. Quite soft in places with really big holes and stones and stuff, proper Safari-spec," said Rovanpera.

Evans went off course on the day's final stage and drove into some local flora.

"I think it was more of a bush than a tree, which we can probably be happy about!" he said. "I got crossed up in these tricky ruts."

Oliver Solberg and co-pilot Elliot Edmonson steer their Skoda Fabia Evo
AFP

Rovanpera was well positioned to increase his advantage in this year's championships after the rocky, sandy and merciless Kenyan roads took their toll on his rivals.

Belgian Thierry Neuville, who started the race second in the standings, retired during the day's fifth stage with a broken suspension.

In addition to his zebra trouble, 2019 world champion Tanak, who started third in the overall standings, suffered a puncture later. He finished the day seventh more than 3 minutes behind Ogier.

Ogier knows momentum can change in Kenya. He fought back from two-and-a-half minutes down to win in 2021 when the rally returned to the world championships.

But in 2022 Ogier was slowed by a puncture and then sand in his engine and finished fourth as Rovanpera won.

Follow the race in Kenya and see the results on Flashscore.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportRally Kenya WRCOgier SebastienRovanpera KalleEvans ElfynNeuville ThierryTanak Ott
Related Articles
Thierry Neuville leads in Sardinia after Sebastien Ogier crashes out
Thierry Neuville takes his first win of the season in Sardinia
Esapekka Lappi leads Sebastien Ogier by a tenth of a second in Sardinia
Show more
Auto racing
Marc Marquez says commitment to Honda is 'maximum' amid exit rumours
Bahrain investment fund Mumtalakat extends McLaren group stake
Sergio Perez's seat with Red Bull safe for now, says Jenson Button
Daniel Ricciardo says racing for Red Bull again would be 'fairytale'
Red Bull think they can win every race of season but feel that competitors are catching up
Albon gets Driver of the Day and catches the eye of Red Bull with defensive masterclass
Mick Schumacher should be in a race car not a simulator, says Toto Wolff
Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari are making their lives way too difficult
Verstappen on pole for Canadian Grand Prix after wet qualifying with Alonso on front row
Buzz and smiles growing after Mercedes tops Canada practice
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Ruben Neves moves to Saudi Arabia, United make third bid for Mount
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Medvedev crash out, Rublev and Ostapenko into semi-finals
Here we go! How Fabrizio Romano became football's most respected journalist