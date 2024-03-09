Max Verstappen continues dominance with victory at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Max Verstappen continues dominance with victory at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen continues dominance with victory at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Updated
Verstappen in action
Verstappen in action
Profimedia
Max Verstappen (26) won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from pole position on Saturday as Red Bull continued their dominant start to the Formula One season with a second one-two in as many races.

Mexican Sergio Perez was runner-up under the Jeddah floodlights, last year's winner taking the chequered flag 13.643 seconds behind his triple world champion teammate.

It was the first time Verstappen, winner of a record 19 of 22 races last year, has won the first two races of a season.

Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari, taking a bonus point for the fastest lap and earning his first podium of the season.

The victory was a ninth in a row for Verstappen, dating back to Japan last September, and 56th of the Dutch driver's career.

It was also his 100th career podium while Red Bull's 115th win lifted them ahead of Williams in fourth place on the all-time lists.

"Overall, a fantastic weekend for the whole team and myself. I felt really good with the car and it was the same in the race," Verstappen said.

Britain's Oliver Bearman, making his F1 race debut as Ferrari's youngest-ever rookie at 18 years and 305 days old after Spaniard Carlos Sainz was sidelined by appendicitis, finished seventh and was voted Driver of the Day.

"Today he's been incredible," said Leclerc of his temporary teammate. "It's hugely impressive and I'm sure he's extremely proud. Everybody has noticed how talented he is and I'm sure it's just a matter of time before he's in F1."

BRITISH DRIVERS

Oscar Piastri was fourth for McLaren, with Fernando Alonso fifth for Aston Martin and George Russell sixth for Mercedes and the first of four British drivers following each other across the line.

McLaren's Lando Norris was eighth and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton ninth for Mercedes with Nico Hulkenberg taking the final point for Haas.

The safety car was deployed on lap seven after Aston Martin's Lance Stroll hit the wall and then crashed into the barriers at turn 22.

The Canadian walked away unhurt as all but four drivers, including Norris and Hamilton, dived into the pits.

Norris, who was later cleared of a suspected jumped start off the grid, led when the new Aston Martin Vantage safety car returned to the pits on lap 9 but Verstappen was back in front by lap 13 and pulling away.

Perez was handed a five-second penalty for an unsafe release from his first pitstop and Haas's Kevin Magnussen collected a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with Williams' Alex Albon.

The Dane was later handed another 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage but his main role was to create a sufficient gap behind Hulkenberg for the German to be able to pit and still finish with a precious point.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly was told to pit and park on the opening lap due to a suspected gearbox issue, becoming the first retirement of the season after all 20 cars finished the opener in Bahrain a week earlier.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportSaudi Arabian Grand Prix Formula 1Formula 1Verstappen MaxLeclerc CharlesPerez SergioBearman OliverNorris LandoHamilton LewisHulkenberg NicoAlonso FernandoPiastri OscarRussell GeorgeStroll LanceGasly PierreMagnussen KevinAlbon Alexander
Related Articles
Max Verstappen continues perfect start as he cruises to pole in Saudi Arabia
Alonso tops FP2 in Saudi Arabia after finishing second to Verstappen in first session
Oliver Bearman rockets from F2 to Ferrari F1 rookie record in Jeddah
Show more
Auto racing
Marko confirms he's staying as Red Bull advisor after positive talks with CEO
Martin keeps Binder at bay to win MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix season-opening sprint
Martin breaks lap record to take pole for season-opening Qatar Grand Prix
Max Verstappen says team advisor Helmut Marko must stay at Red Bull
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes have to fix recurring bouncing problem after tough qualifying
Max Verstappen fastest in final Saudi practice as Oliver Bearman debuts
Oliver Bearman makes Ferrari F1 debut after Carlos Sainz hit by appendicitis
Most Read
Football Tracker: Girona take early lead against Osasuna in LaLiga clash
Defending champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of Indian Wells
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Aaron Ramsdale should be in England's Euro squad
Anthony Joshua demolishes Francis Ngannou with brutal second round knockout

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings