Felix shines as Barcelona put on impressive display to thrash sorry Royal Antwerp

  Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
Barcelona - Antwerp (Group roundup)
Barcelona - Antwerp (Group roundup)
Profimedia
FC Barcelona cruised to a 5-0 victory over Royal Antwerp in their first UEFA Champions League game in their temporary home Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, handing the Belgians a harsh lesson on their competition debut.

Barcelona came out of the traps quickly and were ahead after just 11 minutes, as Joao Felix marked his maiden Champions League appearance for the club with a goal - a fine finish into the near post after a Barca-esque tiki-taka move.

Robert Lewandowski tapped home a second just eight minutes later - his 100th goal in UEFA club competition - after being set up by Felix following a lovely through pass by Frenkie de Jong.

Jelle Bataille deflected a Raphinha cross onto the inside of the post and into his own net to give the hosts a 3-0 lead just 22 minutes in, as the visitors struggled to get out of their own half.

Antwerp recorded their first shot shortly before half time, but Arbnor Muja’s effort was comfortably saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

It took just nine minutes into the second half for Xavi’s men to net their fourth; a powerful drive on his weaker left foot from Gavi found the top corner for his first-ever goal in the competition.

Felix then headed in his second, and Barça’s fifth, following a sumptuous cross from Raphinha, before being taken off shortly after to a standing ovation.

He was replaced by 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, who got a chance to impress in his first appearance in the competition, after featuring in every La Liga match so far this season.

The youngster had two big chances to score 10 minutes after coming on, first rounding goalkeeper Jean Butez and then hitting the side netting on his weaker right foot, before moments later seeing a shot blocked from close range.

The result will give Barcelona confidence that they can ease through into the knockouts and avoid a repeat of last campaign, where they crashed out at the group stage.

For Mark van Bommel’s side, it is a harsh reality of what can happen at this level, as they look forward to their first home game in the competition against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joao Felix (FC Barcelona)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Player Ratings: Royal Antwerp - Barcelona
Galeno double helps Porto prosper

Shakhtar 1 - 3 Porto

Porto won their opening game of the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2014/15 season after Galeno conjured up a masterful display to guide his side to a 3-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Read the full report now.

