Flashscore's Top 40 NBA players to watch this season: 40-31 - All-Stars galore

Until the start of the season, the editors of Flashscore will bring you their ranking of the top 40 players to watch this season. We start with a number of All-Star players, some of whom could have easily made it into the top 30.

If all goes well, Brunson will be a bonafide NBA superstar by the end of the season. When he arrived in the Big Apple, he took his game to the next level, free from the shadow of Luka Doncic. His performances have been astounding. Not only have his numbers been of the highest quality - earning him third place in the Most Improved Player awards - but the Knicks are back in the spotlight, having made it through to the playoffs for the first time in ten years. One more season like this, and the world will truly acknowledge his quality.

2022/2023 averages: 24 points, 6.2 assists, 49.1% shooting, 41.6% three-pointers

Season targets: 25 points / 8 assists / all-star selection

He's already an All-Star, but must regret having crossed paths with Brunson in the playoffs. Once again, Garland put in a superb season, playing well alongside the arriving Donovan Mitchell. Their backcourt prowess in Ohio was of the highest quality and led to an extremely solid regular season. But they must now step up in the playoffs. He also still has room for improvement with his playmaking.

2022/2023 averages: 21.6 points, 7.8 assists, 46.2% shooting, 41% three-point shooting

Season targets: 23 points / 9 assists

A rare transformation. Gordon went from being a much-maligned first rotation in Orlando to a key man in Denver. A perfect complement to Nikola Jokic, he relieves the Serb of a host of defensive duties without forgetting to do his bit offensively. Crucial to the Nuggets' first title.

2022/2023 averages: 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 56.4% shooting, 34.7% three-pointers

Season targets: 18 points / NBA All-Defensive Team / All-Star selection

Capital to the Nuggets, Aaron Gordon. AFP

The fourth option in Cleveland, dumped to Utah in the Donovan Mitchell trade, and now... an All-Star starter. How did he do it? By being given complete freedom by the Jazz. On the back of a Euro campaign, he played every night and richly deserved his Most Improved Player award. Now, however, the hardest part begins for him. He must consolidate and build on his form, as defences will be more prepared for him.

2022/2023 averages: 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 49.9% shooting, 39.1% three-pointers

Season targets: 28 points / 10 rebounds

KAT is coming off a season cut short by injury, and in his absence, a certain Anthony Edwards has taken control of the Wolves. But now he's back, and he still has to work on his partnership with Rudy Gobert. A lot of work lies ahead for the Dominican, who has a lot to prove this season.

2022/2023 averages: 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 36.6% three-pointers, 29 games played.

Season targets: 25 points / 10 rebounds

Another winner of the Defensive Player Of the Year award. JJJ held his own in a Grizzlies team shaken by the Ja Morant affair, but when he reached the playoffs, his impact was not the same. Offensive progress is expected, but will it undermine his potential on the other side of the court? It's always a tricky balancing act, but the potential is there.

2022/2023 averages: 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3 assists, 35.5% three-pointers

Season targets: 20 points / 10 rebounds

The Lithuanian was one of the main contributors to the Sacramento Renaissance. Fantastic all season, he logically went to the All-Star Game and led Sactown back to the playoffs with the help of a certain someone else who will soon be arriving later in this ranking. We know what we've got with 'Sabo': a player always close to a triple-double, a brain, an outstanding teammate, but he does have defensive limitations - hence his ranking. However, there is no doubt he'll shine again this season.

2022/2023 averages: 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 37.3% three-pointers

Season targets: 20 points / 12 rebounds / 9 assists

The years go by and Sabonis still shines. AFP

One of the signings of the summer. Phoenix have formed a new big three, bringing in the former Wizard for Chris Paul. It is a little surprising though, as Frank Vogel will have to pair him in the backcourt with Devin Booker. Sure, Beal is capable of playing as a point guard, but it remains to be seen whether his playmaking is up to scratch. If he can click, the trio will be phenomenal.

2022/2023 averages: 23.2 points, 5.4 assists, 36.5% three-pointers

Season goals: 25 points / 8 assists

DeRozan continues to produce, but unfortunately, the Chicago project has no real direction, and since his contract expires in 2024, he will probably sign a final contract at 34. A little sad, but as an individual, DMDR is still one of the NBA's most reliable scorers.

2022/2023 averages: 24.5 points, 50.4% shooting, 32.4% three-pointers

Season targets: 25 average points

The Warriors will be hoping for one last dance from their magical trio, including Green. Statistically, he's obviously weakening. But in terms of importance to the team, he's still at the top. There is no Golden State Warriors without Green, which is why the management offered him 4 more years. It's more than just numbers when it comes to him though. His basketball IQ and defence are of the highest order.

2022/2023 averages: 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 30.5% three-pointers

Season targets: 10 points / 10 assists / 10 rebounds