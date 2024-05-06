Mavericks sign coach Jason Kidd to multi-year extension amid Lakers link

  4. Mavericks sign coach Jason Kidd to multi-year extension amid Lakers link
Mavericks sign coach Jason Kidd to multi-year extension amid Lakers link
Kidd is 140-106 in three seasons leading the Mavs
Reuters
The Dallas Mavericks signed coach Jason Kidd (51) to a multi-year extension on Monday amid speculation that he was linked to the coaching vacancy with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Financial terms and duration of the extension were not disclosed.

"We are excited to have Coach Kidd continue to lead our team throughout the coming years with this well-earned contract extension," Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont said in a statement.

"Kidd led our team to two playoff appearances in three seasons, and we are looking forward to his leadership in continuing to build and grow this already great franchise."

Kidd is 140-106 in three seasons leading the Mavs, who are set to play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semi-finals starting Tuesday.

Kidd led the Mavericks to the Western Conference finals in 2022.

Overall, Kidd is 323-296 in seven seasons as a head coach with the Brooklyn Nets (2013-14), Milwaukee Bucks (2014-18) and Mavericks. He has a lifetime 22-26 record in the postseason.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame as a point guard in 2018, Kidd helped the Mavericks win their only NBA championship in 2011.

