NBA roundup: Celtics beat Pelicans to snap losing skid as Bucks win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. NBA roundup: Celtics beat Pelicans to snap losing skid as Bucks win
NBA roundup: Celtics beat Pelicans to snap losing skid as Bucks win
Boston's Kristaps Porzingis celebrates his lone 3-point basket of the night while Herbert Jones watches in the Celtics' NBA triumph over New Orleans
Boston's Kristaps Porzingis celebrates his lone 3-point basket of the night while Herbert Jones watches in the Celtics' NBA triumph over New Orleans
AFP
Jayson Tatum (26) scored 23 points to lead a balanced Boston attack in a 104-92 victory at New Orleans on Saturday, snapping a two-game losing skid for the NBA-best Celtics.

Latvian forward Kristaps Porzingis contributed 19 points, 10 rebounds, four blocked shots, three assists and two steals while Jaylen Brown added 17 points for the Celtics.

Jrue Holiday had 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Boston, which avoided a first three-game losing streak this season after back-to-back losses in Atlanta.

"We want to be a hungry team no matter what," Porzingis said. "We haven't done anything and back-to-back losses to Atlanta is not in our DNA. It just didn't sit right with us, so we came out here tonight and got us a W."

The Celtics, who have clinched the Eastern Conference crown, improved to 58-16, moving closer to securing a home-court edge throughout the NBA play-offs.

New Orleans, fifth in the Western Conference, fell to 45-29, a half-game ahead of Dallas and two atop Phoenix in a fight for the last two guaranteed West play-off spots.

"We just knew we couldn't be in cruise control," Porzingis said. "These teams are hungry. They need these wins. Maybe we at this point of the season don't need them as much, but still we want to come out here and compete at a high level every night."

Porzingis was unhappy at shooting only 6-of-14 from the floor, and just 1-of-6 from 3-point range but pleased with his all-around effort.

"There are so many ways we can impact a game if things are not going perfect for us," Porzingis said. "That's what I did tonight. I turned up another notch and that's what we're going to need the rest of this regular season and then even more in the post-season."

Boston began the third quarter on a 15-7 run to open a 74-64 advantage on the way to an 83-68 lead entering the fourth quarter and the Celtics kept the Pelicans at bay over the final minutes.

"Once we hit another gear, the game just flipped," Porzingis said.

Derrick White, who scored 15 points, sank a 3-pointer at the second quarter buzzer to cap an 8-1 Celtics run for a 59-57 half-time Boston lead.

Tatum had 13 first-half points for Boston while Brown and Porzingis each scored 11.

Zion Williamson led New Orleans with a game-high 25 points, 12 in the first quarter, and nine rebounds while CJ McCollum added 24 points for the Pelicans.

Big night for Giannis

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and added seven assists, three steals and a blocked shot to spark the Bucks to a 122-113 victory in Atlanta.

The Bucks snapped the Hawks' four-game win streak - which included two wins over the Celtics - and improved to 47-27, stretching their lead over Cleveland for second in the East to two games.

Atlanta, led by Bogdan Bogdanovic's game-high 38 points, fell to 34-40, clinging to 10th in the East and the last play-in spot, a game behind Chicago.

Orlando's Wendell Carter had 15 points and 13 rebounds on a night when seven Magic players scored in double figures, none more than 15 points, in a 118-88 home victory over Memphis.

Orlando improved to 43-31, 1.5 games behind fourth-place New York in the East.

Mentions
BasketballNBABoston CelticsNew Orleans PelicansAtlanta HawksCleveland CavaliersOrlando MagicMemphis GrizzliesAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NBA roundup: Sacramento Kings hang on to take down Los Angeles Lakers
NBA roundup: Celtics crush Nets as Stephen Curry makes history in Warriors loss
NBA roundup: Hawks hold off Celtics in overtime thriller
Show more
Basketball
NBA roundup: Wembanyama's big night pushes Spurs past Knicks
Griner and Clark among 14 players invited to Team USA's Olympic basketball camp
Alex Rodriguez and partner miss opportunity to control Wolves and Lynx
Philadelphia 76ers optimistic Joel Embiid could return in regular season
NBA roundup: Durant helps Suns past Nuggets as Rockets silence Thunder
NBA roundup: Davis leads Lakers comeback over Bucks in OT thriller
Lakers face uphill task without LeBron James against red-hot Bucks
NBA roundup: Hawks stage 30-point comeback to stun the Celtics
Most Read
Football Tracker: Brest travel to Lorient as blockbuster Sunday gets underway
Danielle Collins looks to crown late-career revival in Miami against Elena Rybakina
Tennis Tracker: Danielle Collins defeats Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title
Danielle Collins tops Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title in farewell season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings