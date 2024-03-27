Bayern forward Harry Kane to return to Spurs in pre-season friendly

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bayern forward Harry Kane to return to Spurs in pre-season friendly
Bayern forward Harry Kane to return to Spurs in pre-season friendly
Bayern forward Harry Kane
Bayern forward Harry Kane
Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur's record goalscorer Harry Kane (30) will return to north London when his former team host Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly on August 10th, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

England captain Kane, 30, moved to the Bundesliga champions for a reported record Bundesliga fee of around 100 million euros ($108 million) last year and has scored 37 goals in 35 appearances for the German side this season.

The match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could also see the return of former Spurs defender Eric Dier (30) who joined the six-time Champions League winners in January.

"This will be a 12th meeting with Bayern in our history and only the fourth to have taken place on home soil," Spurs said in a statement.

"We memorably overcame the German giants on our way to UEFA Cup success 40 years ago and last met in the UEFA Champions League during the 2019-20 season."

Mentions
FootballKane HarryDier EricTottenhamBayern Munich
Related Articles
England captain Kane to miss Brazil clash due to ankle injury
Eric Dier set for permanent Bayern Munich transfer as option triggered
Why spending on transfers is down across the world ahead of Deadline Day
Show more
Football
Xabi Alonso 'has better options' than Liverpool, according to Lothar Matthaus
Prosecutor seeks two-and-a-half-year jail term for Luis Rubiales over kiss
Updated
Age won't determine when I retire, says Lionel Messi
Wes Brown gives backing to Ten Hag and says Evans deserving of new Man Utd deal
Finidi George needs time to succeed as Nigeria coach, says ex-Real Madrid star Adepoju
Spurs forward Richarlison battled depression after Brazil World Cup exit
Chelsea's Lavia out for the season due to hamstring injury
Is Kenya coach Firat proving doubters wrong after Four-Nations success?
Huge blow for Nigeria and Nantes as Moses Simon ruled out for rest of the season
Most Read
Georgia reach first ever European Championships after shootout victory over Greece
Novak Djokovic ends successful partnership with coach Goran Ivanisevic
Euro 2024 roundup: Ukraine and Poland join Georgia in securing spots at European Championships
Late Jude Bellingham goal salvages draw for England against Belgium

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings