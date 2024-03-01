Eric Dier set for permanent Bayern Munich transfer as option triggered

Dier has settled in quickly in Munich

England international Eric Dier (30) will reportedly continue to play for Bayern Munich beyond the summer.

According to The Athletic, the defender's previous appearances for the record champions have activated a clause in his contract that now binds Dier to Bayern until 2025.

The Munich club had loaned the Englishman from Tottenham Hotspur in January until the end of the season. Since then, Dier has made six Bundesliga appearances, starting four times.

The 49-time international's contract with Spurs expires in the summer.