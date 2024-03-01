Eric Dier set for permanent Bayern Munich transfer as option triggered

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Eric Dier set for permanent Bayern Munich transfer as option triggered
Eric Dier set for permanent Bayern Munich transfer as option triggered
Dier has settled in quickly in Munich
Dier has settled in quickly in Munich
Profimedia
England international Eric Dier (30) will reportedly continue to play for Bayern Munich beyond the summer.

According to The Athletic, the defender's previous appearances for the record champions have activated a clause in his contract that now binds Dier to Bayern until 2025.

The Munich club had loaned the Englishman from Tottenham Hotspur in January until the end of the season. Since then, Dier has made six Bundesliga appearances, starting four times.

The 49-time international's contract with Spurs expires in the summer.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaDier EricBayern MunichTottenham
Related Articles
Why spending on transfers is down across the world ahead of Deadline Day
Harry Kane 'really happy' former teammate Eric Dier made Bayern Munich move
Eric Dier joins Bayern Munich on short-term deal after decade at Tottenham
Show more
Football
Donnarumma the star as Ligue 1 leaders PSG come away from Monaco with a point
Football Tracker: Bayern drop more points, Lazio turn red & Celta Vigo snatch vital win
Updated
Milan back to winning ways in Serie A as Lazio receive three reds in feisty affair
Freiburg snatch late equaliser as Bayern Munich drop more points in Bundesliga
Howe brushes off Nagelsmann speculation amid Newcastle's slump in form
Onana says he will 'shine' at Manchester United after battling early struggles
Fulham boss Silva understands Ten Hag's anger after social media post
Aftermath of League Cup loss the hardest days in a tough season for Pochettino's Chelsea
Brentford defender Mee out for the season with ankle fracture as Frank faces crisis
Most Read
Text messages sent by Red Bull's Christian Horner emerge amid reports of sexual misconduct
Tennis Tracker: Rublev disqualified in Dubai before Medvedev is beaten by Humbert
Rublev defaulted in final set for screaming at line judge as Bublik reaches Dubai final
Athletic Bilbao annihilate Atletico Madrid to reach Copa del Rey final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings