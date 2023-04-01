Belgium detains three more people over attack on Swedish football fans

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Belgium detains three more people over attack on Swedish football fans
Belgium detains three more people over attack on Swedish football fans
Flowers placed by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson
Flowers placed by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson
Reuters
Belgium has detained three more suspects over the fatal shooting of two Swedes who were in Brussels to watch a European championship match last month, a prosecutors spokesperson said on Wednesday, confirming reports in Belgian media.

The three men were arrested by police on Monday during five house searches in Brussels, he said, without elaborating.

Belgian broadcaster VRT reported that two of the suspects were charged with murder in a terrorist context and participation in the activities of a terrorist group, while the third one was charged with weapons offences.

The arrests came a month after police arrested a 45-year-old Tunisian man on suspicion of having shot the Swedes on Octiber 16th as the football match between Belgium and Sweden was about to start. Police said the Tunisian had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State jihadist group.

Justice Minister Vincent van Quickenborne subsequently resigned after an investigation revealed that a request by Tunisia to extradite the man from Belgium in August 2022 had not been acted on by Belgian justice authorities.

Mentions
FootballBelgiumSweden
Related Articles
Lukaku nets four as Belgium sweep Azerbaijan, Sweden send off Andersson with Estonia win
Tedesco tells already-qualified Belgium not to underestimate Azerbaijan
Belgium's abandoned Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden to count as draw
Show more
Football
Venezuela federation criticises police after World Cup qualifier in Peru
Kai Havertz consulted Declan Rice prior to making Arsenal move
Tottenham's Bissouma 'doesn't feel any pressure' in the Premier League
Manchester United's Harry Maguire accepts Ghana MP apology for mockery
Ireland confirm coach Kenny's exit after poor Euro qualifying campaign
Updated
Everton fuelled by points penalty disappointment - director of football
Time is running out for Ghana and Chris Hughton with AFCON looming
Erling Haaland stumps up for Bryne fans to go to play-off game
Barnsley kicked out of FA Cup for fielding ineligible player as Horsham advance instead
Most Read
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
Tennis Tracker: Australia battle back to defeat Czech Republic in Davis Cup
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Where are they now? England's 2017 U17 World Cup winning squad

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings