Tedesco tells already-qualified Belgium not to underestimate Azerbaijan

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Tedesco tells already-qualified Belgium not to underestimate Azerbaijan
Tedesco tells already-qualified Belgium not to underestimate Azerbaijan
A win over Azerbaijan will ensure Belgium finish unbeaten and top of Group F, ahead of Austria who have concluded their campaign
A win over Azerbaijan will ensure Belgium finish unbeaten and top of Group F, ahead of Austria who have concluded their campaign
Reuters
Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco warned his players not to underestimate Azerbaijan when they complete their European Championship qualifying campaign on Sunday, having already booked their place at the finals in Germany next year.

A win over their visitors, who are 115 places below them in the FIFA rankings, will ensure Belgium finish unbeaten and top of Group F, ahead of Austria who have concluded their campaign.

"The match against Azerbaijan is a very serious match. They deserved to win their game against Austria and beat Sweden earlier this week 3-0. Don't forget that we also had a hard time in Baku. It's good to play for something tomorrow," Tedesco told reporters at a pre-match press conference on Saturday.

"The need to get a good seeding for the Euros has been a topic among players and gives extra motivation. Obviously you have to beat everyone at a European Championship if you want to become European champion, but it can help to avoid certain top countries in the initial phase.”

The match is at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels where Wednesday’s friendly international against Serbia was also due to be held but was switched to Leuven one day before kickoff after heavy rains left the field unplayable.

“The field will be no excuse. We are working hard to make it as playable as possible, but I am not worried about it,” added Tedesco, who confirmed veteran defender Jan Vertonghen and leading scorer Romelu Lukaku were both fit. Neither featured on Wednesday.

Belgium will, however, be without Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, who withdrew with a calf injury this week.

Mentions
FootballBelgiumAzerbaijanAustriaSwedenSerbiaEvertonLukaku RomeluOnana AmadouVertonghen Jan
Related Articles
Injury concerns mounting for Belgium ahead of final Euro 2024 qualifiers
Carrasco goal gives experimental Belgium low-key friendly win over Serbia
Belgium's abandoned Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden to count as draw
Show more
Football
England's James strikes hat-trick in Chelsea's 5-1 WSL win over Liverpool
Wales dealt potential Euro blow with unwanted draw in Armenia
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr sidelined with long-term thigh injury
Manchester women's derby at Old Trafford poised to break attendance record
Erling Haaland to miss Norway's Euro qualifier against Scotland with foot injury
Onana injured playing World Cup qualifier in Cameroon against Mauritius
Poland, Israel Under-21 players refuse to play first minute at Euro Qualifying
Switzerland women part ways with manager Grings
Departing coach Emma Hayes fully focused on Chelsea
Most Read
Albania qualify for Euro 2024 despite Moldova draw, Finland thrash Northern Ireland
Brilliant Alcaraz downs Medvedev to reach last four at ATP Finals
Soucek sends Czech Republic to brink of Euro 2024 qualification with draw in Poland
Everton deducted 10 points over financial fair play breach

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings