Bellingham has the personality to handle the pressure, says Ancelotti

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bellingham has the personality to handle the pressure, says Ancelotti
Bellingham has the personality to handle the pressure, says Ancelotti
Bellingham is setting the world alight
Bellingham is setting the world alight
Reuters
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he is confident Jude Bellingham (20) can cope with sky-high expectations at the club after the England midfielder's sparkling start to life in the Spanish capital.

Bellingham joined Real from Borussia Dortmund in June for 103 million euros and said at the time that his decision to sign for the 14-times European champions was driven by a desire to add to their rich history.

He is currently the top scorer in LaLiga with five goals, helping Real top the standings after wins in all four league games so far, and also starred in England's 3-1 win over Scotland in a friendly on Tuesday.

"He's playing in an important league and at an important club. He's doing very well and I'm not surprised," Ancelotti told reporters on Saturday. "Good players with personality suffer a bit less than the others.

"A player with personality above all, more than quality, means that an important shirt like Real Madrid's doesn't weigh so much."

Ancelotti praised the consistency of Bellingham's performances and believes he will remain grounded despite the increased attention.

"He's a player who's very focused, very serious, very professional," he said. "He's not someone who could lose his head if someone speaks well of him.

"He shows consistency and he has great physical strength. I don't know how many goals he can score, but he has to maintain this consistency because he helps us a lot in our attacking play."

Real host 10th-placed Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballBellingham JudeReal Madrid
Related Articles
Jude Bellingham workload is only cloud on his horizon after dream Real Madrid start
Barcelona must raise their game ahead of tough Villarreal LaLiga clash
Brilliant Bellingham the star as Real Madrid come back to beat Almeria
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid all in Sunday action
Updated
Paraguay sack Barros Schelotto after poor start to World Cup qualifiers
Lionel Messi's absence felt as Inter Miami crushed by Atlanta United
Felix and Cancelo lead Barcelona to top of LaLiga with emphatic victory over Real Betis
I've got many strengths, says Postecoglou, after 50th home game unbeaten
Inter blow their cross-town rivals away with dominant display in Milan Derby
Manchester City come from behind to beat West Ham in London and continue winning start
Brighton sink Manchester United at Old Trafford with Danny Welbeck on target
Vlahovic and Chiesa fire Juventus to 3-1 win over Lazio and top of Serie A
Most Read
Football Tracker: Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid all in Sunday action
OPINION: Arsenal have a midfield problem that Mikel Arteta needs to sort out quickly
Liverpool come from behind to beat Wolves and go top of the Premier League
Brighton sink Manchester United at Old Trafford with Danny Welbeck on target

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings