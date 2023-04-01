Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to face former UFC title-holder Francis Ngannou

  4. Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to face former UFC title-holder Francis Ngannou
Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to face former UFC title-holder Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury's team said the fight is not an exhibition
Tyson Fury's team said the fight is not an exhibition
Profimedia
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (35) has revealed he will fight Mixed Martial Arts star Francis Ngannou (36) in a boxing contest in Saudi Arabia on October 28th .

Fury's team said the fight will "take place under the official rules of professional boxing, with three judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system".

The British boxer's WBC title will not be on the line in the "exhibition" bout against former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou.

Fury's last fight was in December when he stopped compatriot Derek Chisora inside 10 rounds, but talks over an undisputed world title showdown against Oleksandr Usyk broke down earlier this year.

"As soon as that bell goes, it'll be bombs away. This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let's see how he reacts when he gets hit by the Big GK," Fury, nicknamed the Gypsy King, said.

"I can't wait to get back out there under the lights. I'm looking forward to showing the world that the Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft."

Ngannou has no professional record in boxing but the Cameroonian-French fighter insisted it was a dream to step into the ring with Fury.

"I've been waiting to meet Tyson in the ring for the past three years. My dream was always to box, and to box the best," he said.

"After becoming the undisputed MMA Heavyweight Champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my position as the baddest man on the planet."

