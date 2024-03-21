Bukayo Saka withdraws from England squad for Brazil and Belgium friendlies

Bukayo Saka has pulled out of the England squad with an injury
Bukayo Saka has pulled out of the England squad with an injury
AFP
Bukayo Saka (22) has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury, the Football Association (FA) has confirmed.

The FA confirmed on Thursday that Saka will miss the Three Lions' upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium and has returned to Arsenal for "continued rehabilitation".

"Bukayo Saka has left the England camp and returned to his club for continued rehabilitation", a statement read.

"The Arsenal forward reported to St. George's Park with an injury and has been unable to participate in training. 

"No further replacements are planned as a 25-man England squad continue their preparation for the forthcoming internationals with Brazil and Belgium."

Saka has been in fine form for Arsenal this season, but the Gunners will be sweating on the news ahead of next weekend's crunch clash with title rivals Manchester City.

The Premier League table-toppers also have a two-legged Champions League quarter-final tilt with Bayern Munich to contend with next month.

Saka has not been the only injury issue for England this week with Harry Kane, Cole Palmer and Jordan Henderson all missing out on training.

Gareth Southgate's side play Brazil on Saturday before taking on Belgium on Tuesday, with both matches being held at Wembley Stadium.

