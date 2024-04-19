Juventus battle back from two down to earn point at Cagliari thanks to late own goal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Juventus battle back from two down to earn point at Cagliari thanks to late own goal
Juventus battle back from two down to earn point at Cagliari thanks to late own goal
Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus and Nahitan Nandez of Cagliari battle for the ball in the draw
Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus and Nahitan Nandez of Cagliari battle for the ball in the draw
Profimedia
Juventus produced a second-half comeback from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw with Cagliari, as Claudio Ranieri's men squandered the chance to move seven points clear of the Serie A relegation zone.

The hosts started much the better of the two teams, missing a hat-trick of early chances through  Zito Luvumbo, Ibrahim Sulemana and Eldor Shomurodov, all of whom failed to hit the target.

The latter did eventually test Wojciech Szczesny - in goal despite fracturing his nose against Torino last week - with a tame header that was comfortably saved, before Timothy Weah sent a fierce shot straight at Simone Scuffet at the other end.

Claudio Ranieri’s side finally took a deserved lead when Gianluca Gaetano converted from the penalty spot, awarded for a handball by Gleison Bremer from Alberto Dossena’s header after a VAR review.

Just five minutes later, another spot-kick was awarded after Luvumbo surged onto a through ball and was scythed down by Szczesny, allowing Yerry Mina the chance to net his first goal since May, which he duly did from 12 yards.

Cagliari - Juventus match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

That gave Massimiliano Allegri plenty of thinking to do, and he responded by bringing Kenan Yildiz on at the break.

Even so, it was the Islanders who continued to dominate, as half-time substitute Matteo Prati had a curling effort beaten away.

However, trouble was brewing as Dusan Vlahovic gloriously halved the deficit with a whipped 20-yard free-kick after a dubious foul was awarded against Nahitan Nandez.

Juventus were expected to seize the momentum from there, but Cagliari cleverly changed formation, withdrawing a striker to become more compact in defence.

As such, despite having the majority of the ball, the visitors found their opponents tough to break down, and in the end it took an own goal for the Bianconeri to rescue the draw, as Alberto Dossena inadvertently diverted Yildiz’s cross past his goalkeeper.

While Juve can take heart from a spirited comeback, more dropped points extended their dismal winless run on the road to six matches - their longest such run since 2010.

The Old Lady have won just two of their last 12 league games, though their commanding lead over the chasing pack means their UEFA Champions League place is all but secure. Cagliari, meanwhile, have lost just once in nine matches as they inch closer to survival, despite a disappointing collapse here.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Zito Luvumbo (Cagliari)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie ALuvumbo ZitoSzczesny WojciechDossena AlbertoYildiz KenanGaetano GianlucaShomurodov EldorSulemana IbrahimJuventusCagliari
Related Articles
Nothing to separate Torino and Juventus in forgettable Turin derby
Record-seeking Inter come up against survival hopefuls Cagliari as Serie A title beckons
Newly appointed manager Calzona bids to launch Napoli revival at Cagliari
Show more
Football
Coventry can pounce on chaotic Man Utd style to spring FA Cup upset
Granada net directly from corner to frustrate Athletic Bilbao as sides share spoils
Chelsea's Mauricio Pochettino urges discipline before FA Cup semi-final with Man City
Manchester United hire Wilcox as technical director from Southampton
Outgoing Luis Alberto lifts Lazio past Genoa for vital Serie A victory
Football Tracker: Nice put three past Lorient, Frankfurt come from behind against Augsburg
Updated
Editors' Picks: Semi-finals, derbies and a league title at stake in massive few days
EXCLUSIVE: Data analyst believes Real and PSG favourites for Champions League semis
Vitesse's 35-year Eredivisie streak ends after 18-point deduction
Most Read
Bulgarian tennis umpire banned for life over corruption violations
Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out by Kostyuk as Tsitsipas rallies past Diaz Acosta
Olympiacos defeat Fenerbahce on penalties to progress to Conference League semis
Everything you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings