Juventus battle back from two down to earn point at Cagliari thanks to late own goal

Juventus battle back from two down to earn point at Cagliari thanks to late own goal

Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus and Nahitan Nandez of Cagliari battle for the ball in the draw

Juventus produced a second-half comeback from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw with Cagliari, as Claudio Ranieri's men squandered the chance to move seven points clear of the Serie A relegation zone.

The hosts started much the better of the two teams, missing a hat-trick of early chances through Zito Luvumbo, Ibrahim Sulemana and Eldor Shomurodov, all of whom failed to hit the target.

The latter did eventually test Wojciech Szczesny - in goal despite fracturing his nose against Torino last week - with a tame header that was comfortably saved, before Timothy Weah sent a fierce shot straight at Simone Scuffet at the other end.

Claudio Ranieri’s side finally took a deserved lead when Gianluca Gaetano converted from the penalty spot, awarded for a handball by Gleison Bremer from Alberto Dossena’s header after a VAR review.

Just five minutes later, another spot-kick was awarded after Luvumbo surged onto a through ball and was scythed down by Szczesny, allowing Yerry Mina the chance to net his first goal since May, which he duly did from 12 yards.

Cagliari - Juventus match stats Opta by StatsPerform

That gave Massimiliano Allegri plenty of thinking to do, and he responded by bringing Kenan Yildiz on at the break.

Even so, it was the Islanders who continued to dominate, as half-time substitute Matteo Prati had a curling effort beaten away.

However, trouble was brewing as Dusan Vlahovic gloriously halved the deficit with a whipped 20-yard free-kick after a dubious foul was awarded against Nahitan Nandez.

Juventus were expected to seize the momentum from there, but Cagliari cleverly changed formation, withdrawing a striker to become more compact in defence.

As such, despite having the majority of the ball, the visitors found their opponents tough to break down, and in the end it took an own goal for the Bianconeri to rescue the draw, as Alberto Dossena inadvertently diverted Yildiz’s cross past his goalkeeper.

While Juve can take heart from a spirited comeback, more dropped points extended their dismal winless run on the road to six matches - their longest such run since 2010.

The Old Lady have won just two of their last 12 league games, though their commanding lead over the chasing pack means their UEFA Champions League place is all but secure. Cagliari, meanwhile, have lost just once in nine matches as they inch closer to survival, despite a disappointing collapse here.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Zito Luvumbo (Cagliari)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.