Cameroon FA to propose national coach after emergency meeting

Cameroon FA to propose national coach after emergency meeting
Samuel Eto'o is the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation
AFP
Cameroon's football federation (FECAFOOT) held an emergency meeting on Saturday and asked its president to propose an alternative coach for the national team, deepening a standoff with the sports ministry.

FECAFOOT on Wednesday accused the ministry of unilaterally appointing Belgian Marc Brys as coach and other staff to manage the Indomitable Lions, who are five-time African champions.

The dispute risks a potential ban from international competition as world soccer’s governing body FIFA has strict rules against government interference in national federations.

In a statement, FECAFOOT said its emergency committee had met on Saturday and unanimously confirmed that the federation had not been involved in the appointments in alleged contravention of regulations.

As a result, it asked its president Samuel Eto’o to propose a national coach and other management staff for the national side within 72 hours.

Responding to a request for comment, a spokesperson for the ministry said the result of the FECAFOOT meeting was "an appeal. It is not yet a decision."

On Friday, Sports Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi wrote to FECAFOOT to defend the coaching appointments, which he said were in accordance with national and international rules.

In a letter seen by Reuters, Kombi said the ministry's move "in no way affects the autonomy of FECAFOOT and does not violate any of the 'supranational regulations'."

A spokesperson for the ministry confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

Kombi's letter also said the salaries requested by three candidates earlier proposed by the federation for the position of coach ranged between 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) and 2.5 million euros per year.

"These are excessive amounts never paid to any coach in the history of the Indomitable Lions," Kombi said.

FECAFOOT did not respond to a request for comment on the letter.

Mentions
FootballAfrican footballCameroon
