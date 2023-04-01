Chelsea and England forward Kirby speaks out on toxic social media abuse

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Chelsea and England forward Kirby speaks out on toxic social media abuse
Chelsea and England forward Kirby speaks out on toxic social media abuse
Kirby warming up for Chelsea
Kirby warming up for Chelsea
Reuters
Chelsea and England forward Fran Kirby has spoken out about body image and social media abuse, saying that while the toxic fan criticism is linked to the growing profile of women's football, the negative comments are still "tough" to read.

"It's really important to emphasise that, of course we're professional athletes and we have to be fit to do our sport, but a body shape doesn't determine if you're fit enough," Euro 2022 winner Kirby told the BBC.

"A lot of people see athletes as robots."

One in five players were the target of online abuse during the 2023 Women's World Cup, FIFA said last month as a package of social media protection tools hid nearly 117,000 comments.

More than 150 players received targeted discriminatory, abusive or threatening messages during the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

A knee injury kept the 30-year-old Kirby out of the World Cup, part of a string of physical issues throughout her career including a heart condition with which she was diagnosed in 2020, and the layoffs have led to negative comments about her weight.

"Coming back from an injury, you're not going to be in the best shape of your life," she said. "It was quite hard for me a few years ago after my heart condition. I'd been out for a while and had gained a bit of weight because I physically couldn't do anything.

"It's not like we train for a week and suddenly you're fully fit and ready to go. It was tough reading those comments."

Missing the World Cup was heartbreaking, but Kirby said she was proud of her England team-mates who lost to Spain in the final.

"Of course, missing a World Cup is not a nice feeling at all, there was always that feeling inside, wishing you were there," she said. "But I made a decision very early on (after knee surgery) that I wasn't going to let it affect me. I didn't feel that would do me any good."

Since returning from her knee injury, Kirby has made eight appearances in the Women's Super League for Chelsea, who top the standings three points ahead of Manchester City.

Kirby has scored 103 goals in all competitions for Chelsea since signing in 2015. She has six months left on her contract and said there have been no conversations with the club but feels that she can still be a key player.

"I want to continue playing football and continue playing football at a high level," she said. "I still feel I have a lot to give wherever I am, whether that's at Chelsea or that has to be somewhere else. But I love the club."

Mentions
FootballKirby FrancescaChelseaManchester City
Related Articles
Chelsea's Sam Kerr becomes the latest women's footballer to suffer ACL injury
Manchester City beat United 3-1 in WSL derby at Old Trafford
Guardiola and Wiegman among finalists for FIFA Best men's and women's coach awards
Show more
Football
Brazil name Dorival Junior as new head coach after dismissal of Fernando Diniz
Transfer News LIVE: Osimhen shuts down Saudi move, Sancho to Dortmund all but done
Updated
Xavi hoping for another Super Cup-inspired revival at Barcelona
Andre Onana to miss Cameroon's opening AFCON match to play for Manchester United
Derby Week: The Basque Country takes centre stage for the derby that isn't a derby
Chiesa to miss crucial Coppa Italia tie in Allegri's 400th Juventus game
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Saudi clubs keen to tempt De Bruyne & Salah, Napoli look to rebuild
Osimhen hits back at Kvaratskhelia's agent in war of words regarding Saudi move
The Regista: Carrick targets Colwill to perfection as Boro stun Chelsea in League Cup
Ghana boosted as Mohammed Kudus returns to training ahead of AFCON opener
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Osimhen shuts down Saudi move, Sancho to Dortmund all but done
Marc Overmars banned from world football over inappropriate behaviour
Middlesbrough masterclass stuns Chelsea in EFL Cup semi-final
Judd Trump begins Masters title defence with win over Kyren Wilson

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings