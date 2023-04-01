Chelsea reportedly agree to sign France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Chelsea reportedly agree to sign France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco
Chelsea reportedly agree to sign France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco
Chelsea reportedly agree to sign France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco
Chelsea reportedly agree to sign France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco
Profimedia
Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign France defender Axel Disasi (25) from Ligue 1 side Monaco, British media said on Sunday.

The defender is set to move to Stamford Bridge in a deal reportedly worth £45 million and will be another option to cover for injured compatriot Wesley Fofana.

Disasi is expected to compete for the centre-back position with the likes of Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill, while another Frenchman Benoit Badiashile is preparing to return from a hamstring injury early in the season.

Fofana is likely to miss much of the season after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgery in July.

Disasi has four caps and was first called up for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, making his France debut in the 1-0 group stage defeat by Tunisia.

Chelsea are looking to revive their fortunes under new manager Mauricio Pochettino after coming 12th in the standings last season - their worst finish since 1994.

Mentions
FootballDisasi AxelChelseaMonacoTransfer News
Related Articles
Former Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez joins Sao Paulo on free transfer
Ligue 1 side Marseille swoop for veteran striker Aubameyang from Chelsea
Inter sign Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado on one-year deal
Show more
Football
Women's World Cup LIVE: Survival on the line in crunch clash between Canada and Australia
Zambia clinch first-ever World Cup win to leapfrog Costa Rica and secure third spot
Japan deliver counter-attacking masterclass to thrash Spain and top Group C
Manchester United renew partnership with Adidas for another 10 years
The show goes on for World Cup hosts New Zealand after group stage exit
Flamengo fitness coach apologises for bust-up with forward Pedro
Passionate Colombia supporters set new standard at Women's World Cup
Transfer News LIVE: Mane ready for Al-Nassr medical, Dembele agrees to join PSG
Updated
Borussia Dortmund defeat sloppy Manchester United in Las Vegas friendly
Former Uruguay and Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin retires from football
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mane ready for Al-Nassr medical, Dembele agrees to join PSG
Vanegas winner sends Colombia wild as Germans beaten by shock last-gasp strike
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Man City beaten by Atletico Madrid in intense Seoul friendly

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |