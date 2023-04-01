Former Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez joins Sao Paulo on free transfer

James Rodriguez in action for Colombia
Reuters
Colombia international James Rodriguez (32) has signed for Sao Paulo after being released by Olympiakos in April, the Brazilian Serie A club announced on Saturday.

He signed a two-year contract, making it his fourth club in as many seasons after joining Everton in 2021 for a season-long spell before being sold to Qatari side Al-Rayyan and then joining Olympiakos on a free transfer last term.

Rodriguez's move to Sao Paulo sees him join a 10th professional club in 10 different countries since he started his career at Colombia's Envigado in 2006.

Rodriguez has played for several leading European clubs such as Porto, Monaco and Real Madrid and won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup after scoring six times in the tournament.

He won the Champions League twice with Real plus two LaLiga titles after lifting the Europa League with Porto.

Rodriguez was contracted to Real from 2014-20 but had a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich between 2017 and 2019 when he claimed two Bundesliga crowns and the German Cup.

