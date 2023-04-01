Sri Lanka's Samarawickrama helps sink Bangladesh in Asia Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Asia Cup ODI
  4. Sri Lanka's Samarawickrama helps sink Bangladesh in Asia Cup
Sri Lanka's Samarawickrama helps sink Bangladesh in Asia Cup
Sadeera Samarawickrama hit 93 for Sri Lanka
Sadeera Samarawickrama hit 93 for Sri Lanka
Reuters
Sadeera Samarawickrama (28) smashed a career-best 93 to set up Sri Lanka's 21-run victory in a Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup on Saturday.

Put into bat, defending champions Sri Lanka rode Samarawickrama's 72-ball knock to post a competitive 257-9 on a slow track at the R Premadasa Stadium.

In reply, Bangladesh, beaten by Pakistan in their previous match, were all out for 236 in 48.1 overs despite Towhid Hridoy's gallant 82.

This was Sri Lanka's 13th consecutive victory in one-day internationals, a streak second only to Australia's 21 successive wins two decades ago.

Sri Lanka got off to a decent start with Kusal Mendis (50) and Pathum Nissanka (40) taking them past the 100-mark in the 22nd over.

Samarawickrama accelerated towards the end to take them past the 250-mark before falling to the final delivery of the innings.

Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud claimed three wickets apiece for Bangladesh.

The touring side began briskly with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mohammad Naim forging a 55-run opening stand before Sri Lanka took charge.

Home captain Dasun Shanaka (3-28) removed both openers in successive overs and Matheesha Pathirana (3-58) dealt a body blow by dismissing Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan for three.

Bangladesh were alive in the contest as long as Hridoy was in the middle but Maheesh Theekshana (3-69) removed him and Taskin Ahmed in the same over to tilt the game in Sri Lanka's favour.

Pakistan meet India in a much-anticipated Super Four contest on Sunday even though rain has been forecast for the match, which has a reserve day.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketSamarawickrama SadeeraTowhid HridoyAhmed TaskinMendis KusalNissanka PathumSri LankaAsia Cup ODIBangladesh
Related Articles
Pathirana-inspired Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup
Afghanistan recall all-rounder Janat for Asia Cup
De Silva and Mathews rescue Sri Lanka after Afridi wickets
Show more
Cricket
Warner, Labuschagne tons as Australia crush South Africa
NZ's Milne ruled out of England series with hamstring injury
Australia adds Neser to bolster pace attack in Sth Africa
Updated
England hammered by dominant New Zealand in ODI opener
Young to get first chance to nail opening slot for New Zealand
Labuschagne gives Aussie selectors something to ponder
Concussion substitute Labuschagne knocks out South Africa
Hard to disagree with players prioritising T20, says Stokes
Australia's Starc eyes return to IPL in 2024
Most Read
Derby Week: One of the spiciest contests in Spanish football
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
Alcaraz says he will not dwell long on US Open semi-final exit
Need to raise game against Djokovic, says Medvedev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings