Brutal Brown century sends Brisbane Heat to BBL final after Strikers demolition

Brisbane Heat opener Josh Brown (30) delivered a knockout blow to the Adelaide Strikers on Monday, bludgeoning 140 from 57 balls on the Gold Coast to earn his side a 54-run win and a date with Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League decider.

Heat chose to bat first and posted a monster total of 214-7 from 20 overs, well beyond the reach of the demoralised Strikers who limped to 160 all out in reply.

"It's unbelievable. It just makes me feel so happy to be able to do that in front of my family, I know it makes them proud and it makes me feel proud as well," said Brown, who didn't field after picking up a niggle whilst batting.

He hammered the Strikers' bowling attack to all parts and celebrated his maiden Twenty20 ton after 41 balls, two shy of Australia's domestic record set by Craig Simmons in 2014.

Brown's outrageous assault, the third-highest in BBL history and inclusive of a record 12 sixes, came to an end in the 17th over when he skied English seamer David Payne (2-17) to running keeper Harry Nielsen.

When it came the Strikers turn to bat, speedster Spencer Johnson (3-20) claimed the prized wicket of the season's top run-scorer Matthew Short, caught in the deep for 19, before ripping through the rest of the top-order.

In a run-chase that never gained momentum, Nielsen top-scored with a 33-ball 50 before being caught off the part-time spin of home skipper Nathan McSweeney, who picked up 3-3 to end the innings with a ball to spare.

Heat, last season's runners-up, will be playing for their second title on Wednesday when they take on the three-time champions Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Everyone's really hungry for it, we looked where we went wrong and figured it out so hopefully we can go one better this year," Brown said.