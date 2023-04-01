England's Tom Curran loses appeal over BBL ban for intimidating umpire

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Big Bash League
  4. England's Tom Curran loses appeal over BBL ban for intimidating umpire
England's Tom Curran loses appeal over BBL ban for intimidating umpire
Tom Curran in action for the Sixers
Tom Curran in action for the Sixers
AFP
England bowler Tom Curran (28) lost his appeal Sunday over a four-match Big Bash League (BBL) ban for intimidating an umpire, with Cricket Australia saying it was essential that officials were respected.

The Sydney Sixers' Curran, who has played 30 T20 games for England, was slapped with the punishment following a pre-match incident against the Hobart Hurricanes this month.

It involved the umpire having to move to avoid a collision with him during a practice run.

"Umpires are part of the lifeblood of cricket and it is essential they are respected and appreciated by players at all levels of the game," said CA general manager Alistair Dobson.

"We acknowledge the remorse Tom's shown following the appeal and look forward to seeing him back in Sixers colours."

Curran was charged with "intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire, match referee or medical personnel whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a match."

He appealed the charge with the head of the Sixers Rachael Haynes saying he "did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official".

But she said Sunday the club accepted the punishment.

"We sought to appeal the original decision based on previous code of conduct cases," Haynes said.

"Whilst not disagreeing that Tom had breached the code through his conduct, we felt that the charge was inconsistent with other offences. Following the ruling, we respect that not to be the case."

Mentions
CricketSydney SixersHobartCurran ThomasBig Bash League
Related Articles
Tom Curran handed four-match Big Bash League ban for intimidating umpire
Cricket Corner: Aussie summer sparks into life as IPL franchises prepare to show might
Teams fume as Big Bash match abandoned due to dangerous pitch
Show more
Cricket
India chase first-ever Test series victory in South Africa, starting on Boxing Day
Khawaja denied permission to have peace symbol on bat for Boxing Day Test
India clinch women's Test against Australia to end 46 years of hurt
Pakistan's Noman Ali out of remaining Australia tests, Nawaz called up
India's Gaikwad out of South Africa tests with finger injury
Pakistan spinner Noman Ali hospitalised in Australia with appendicitis
Buttler says committed to learning from errors as England struggle
England will learn from West Indies defeats, says coach Matthew Mott
West Indies beat England by four wickets to claim 3-2 T20 series win
Most Read
Football Tracker: Arsenal hold Liverpool, clash between Roma and Napoli goalless
Bowen and Kudus on target as West Ham ease past Manchester United
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Unlocking Mohammed Kudus: How can Chris Hughton get the best out of the Ghana star?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings