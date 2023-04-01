Australia relieved as captain Pat Cummins finds form against Sri Lanka

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Australia relieved as captain Pat Cummins finds form against Sri Lanka
Australia relieved as captain Pat Cummins finds form against Sri Lanka
Cummins was crucial for Australia against Sri Lanka
Cummins was crucial for Australia against Sri Lanka
Reuters
Pre-match talk of Pat Cummins (30) being sensationally dropped from Australia's World Cup lineup to face Sri Lanka was proved unfounded and also somewhat ludicrous after the pace-bowling skipper produced a crucial spell to help beat the South Asians.

Spinner Adam Zampa led the bowling with four wickets in Australia's five-wicket win on Monday but it was Cummins who unlocked the Sri Lankans after openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera put on a century stand.

Cummins banged in a short ball to remove Nissanka for 61, with David Warner assisting with a brilliant catch, before the captain bowled Perera for 78 with a fine delivery that extracted movement from a largely tepid pitch.

Cummins then produced an inspired piece of fielding to run out Dunith Wellalage for two as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 209 and easily picked off by the Australian batters.

With Cummins managing a total of one wicket from twin thrashings by India and South Africa, former Australia captain Michael Clarke caused a media storm back home when he told local radio that the skipper was set to be dropped against Sri Lanka.

The very idea of Cummins being on the chopping block was mystifying to legspinner Zampa, who was adamant there was no heat coming from within the team.

"I thought Cummins's spell in particular was a bit of a game changer for us and even his energy in the field, the run-out after the rain-break, yeah, it changed the energy for us," Zampa told reporters.

"We all back each other 100% in this team, so I don't really know what's been said or what people are reading, but the only thing that I saw come on the WhatsApp group was same 11 as last game.

"So, yeah, there's no pressure on Pat there."

The win lifted Australia off the bottom of the World Cup standings before they take on Pakistan, who lie fourth, in Bengaluru on Friday.

Opener Travis Head has been sorely missed while nursing a broken left hand, and while on track to rejoin the squad this week he is not expected to be fit for Pakistan.

Opening in Head's place, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh also had a welcome return to form with a half-century against the Sri Lankans after making a total of seven runs in the previous two matches.

Zampa said the mood had been "flat" in the changing room after the first two losses but things could change quickly.

"We get backed into a corner and guys step up and we get on a roll, then anything can happen," he said.

"It's a World Cup, so get on a roll.

"Obviously, really big game against Pakistan in Bangalore, and if we can put it all together and play a good game there, you go two (wins) and two (losses) and the feeling's much better."

Mentions
CricketCummins PatrickAustraliaSri LankaICC World Cup
Related Articles
Australia see off Sri Lanka by five wickets to revive World Cup campaign
Updated
Sri Lanka left with regrets after squandering strong start, says Nissanka
Adam Zampa braves back spasms to reignite Australia's stuttering campaign
Show more
Cricket
Sri Lanka lifts ban on Danushka Gunathilaka after being cleared of sexual assault
Adil Rashid backs England to bounce back from shock Afghanistan loss
ICC chief confident of 'outstanding' World Cup despite crowd concerns
Cricket looks beyond 2028 after much-awaited Olympic return
Win over defending champions England can kick-start Afghanistan cricket, says Trott
Buttler demands England show character after huge Afghanistan setback
Most Read
Gunman killed after Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled as two Swedes shot dead
Tight margins made the difference for Springboks in win over France
Ruthless South Africa extinguish French fire to reach World Cup semi-finals
Belgium seek to beef up midfield with uncapped Royal Antwerp's Mandela Keita

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings