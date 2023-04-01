India's Pandya to miss Sri Lanka game through ankle injury but is recovering well

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. India's Pandya to miss Sri Lanka game through ankle injury but is recovering well
India's Pandya to miss Sri Lanka game through ankle injury but is recovering well
Pandya in action at the World Cup against Afghanistan
Pandya in action at the World Cup against Afghanistan
Reuters
India will still be without injured vice-captain Hardik Pandya (30) for Thursday's World Cup match against Sri Lanka, captain Rohit Sharma (36) said, adding that the all-rounder's recovery from an ankle injury was going well.

Pandya was hurt as he tried to stop a shot with his foot off his own bowling during the hosts' seven-wicket win over Bangladesh. He missed India's wins over England and New Zealand.

"His procedure after the injury is very positive. Right now, he is not available for tomorrow's match," Rohit told reporters on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

"Hopefully, we'll get a chance to see him as soon as possible."

Rohit's men have lived up to their billing of favourites for the 50-over showpiece event, winning all six of their round-robin games, and they face Sri Lanka hoping to seal their last-four spot.

Sri Lanka have won two out of six games.

Rohit said the hosts will not hesitate to field three frontline spinners if conditions favour slow bowler.

"All sorts of combinations are possible," Rohit said.

"In this tournament, you've seen that spinners are actually the ones stopping that run flow in the middle overs.

"I'm keeping my options open... Our spinners have got so much skill in these conditions."

Worsening air quality in Mumbai has also been a big talking point during the tournament with England's Joe Root complaining about difficulty in breathing after the team's 229-run loss to South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit, who hails from Mumbai and leads the local Indian Premier League franchise, had earlier posted on social media a picture of the Mumbai haze taken from his flight.

"In an ideal world, you don't want a situation like this," Rohit said.

"I'm pretty sure the concerned people are taking the necessary steps to avoid these kind of situations.

"But obviously, looking at our future generation, your kids, my kids, obviously, it's quite important that they get to live without any fear... we have to look after our future generation."

Mentions
CricketICC World CupIndiaSharma RohitPandya HardikSri Lanka
Related Articles
Match-winner Mohammed Shami had no issues warming the bench for India
India out to end decade of hurt at home World Cup
Sri Lanka coach hopes Asia Cup mauling will add motivation against India at World Cup
Show more
Cricket
De Kock and Van der Dussen centuries help South Africa thrash New Zealand at World Cup
South Africa's Quinton de Kock becomes first to 500 runs at Cricket World Cup
Cricket Corner: Afghanistan impress, NSW sink to new depths and the ICC packs a surprise
Australia's Maxwell out of England game with concussion after golf accident
England's fast bowler Willey to retire after World Cup in India
Malan won't blame coach Mott for England's dismal title defence at World Cup
Pakistan's Fakhar has no regrets over missed World Cup hundred
Pakistan stay alive in semi-final race as they eliminate Bangladesh at World Cup
Most Read
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by qualifier Roman Safiullin on return at Paris Masters
Arsenal's Arteta expects Rice to have 'beautiful' return to West Ham
Can the Ballon d’Or return to Africa in 2024?
German court orders Alexander Zverev to pay fine in physical abuse case

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings