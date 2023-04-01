India out to end decade of hurt at home World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. India out to end decade of hurt at home World Cup
India out to end decade of hurt at home World Cup
India last won the World Cup back in 2011
India last won the World Cup back in 2011
Reuters
India's success off the field has not been matched by their performances on it at World Cups over the last decade but with a near-perfect buildup, familiar conditions and recent history on their side, the hosts are favourites to end their title drought.

Rohit Sharma (35) and his men head into the 50-over showpiece event as the world's top-ranked ODI team and with the hopes of a cricket-mad country of 1.4 billion on their shoulders.

Despite their huge financial muscle, India have not won a global title since lifting the 2013 Champions Trophy but their smooth run-up to the World Cup has given fans optimism that Rohit's side are set to put that right.

India won the Asia Cup last month, beating former world champions Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the tournament, and have all their frontline players available after welcoming back Jasprit Bumrah (29), KL Rahul (31) and Shreyas Iyer (28) from injury.

Rohit has spoken frequently about his desire to win a global title and even as firecrackers were going off in Colombo after the Asia Cup final the opener told fans to put their celebrations on hold until they win the World Cup.

"You don't get World Cups served on a platter," he told reporters last month. "You have to really work hard and that is what we have been doing all these years."

HOME ADVANTAGE

Home comforts could prove crucial at the World Cup.

India's players know every inch of the venues and are well used to the evening dew that makes the ball slippery in the second innings.

With Rohit and Shubman Gill (24) forming a redoubtable opening pair, and stalwart Virat Kohli (34) following them in at number three, India have the kind of batting experience which could prove invaluable, especially while chasing.

While the top order trio bring a certain assuredness, Ishan Kishan (25) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) provide the X-factor.

With the ball, India have a sprightly pace attack led by Bumrah, and have almost wrapped Kuldeep Yadav (28) in cotton wool after the left-arm wristspinner was named Player of the Series at the Asia Cup.

"We don't want to expose him a lot," Rohit explained after the spinner played only one match in the home series against Australia.

Of India's three all-rounders, Hardik Pandya (29) has the ability to win a match on his own, plundering runs in the death overs or cranking up the speed to prise out wickets in the middle overs.

India will also take encouragement from the performances of home teams at the tournament, with the hosts winning the last three editions, beginning with India in 2011.

Of the current squad only Kohli was part of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side which beat Sri Lanka in the final in Mumbai 12 years ago.

After that win, Indian players hauled Sachin Tendulkar onto their shoulders and gave him a victory lap, with Kohli saying he deserved that honour after carrying the side for more than 20 years.

Kohli may not get another chance to win the World Cup as he will be almost 39 by the time the next edition rolls in 2027.

Perched on his teammates' shoulders on a victory lap of the world's largest cricket stadium after the October 19th final would be a fitting World Cup farewell for another Indian batting great.

Mentions
CricketSharma RohitKohli ViratBumrah JaspritIyer ShreyasYadav SuryakumarYadav KuldeepGill ShubmanKishan IshanPandya HardikICC World CupIndia
Related Articles
India overcome dropped catches to thump Nepal in Asia Cup
Fit-again Iyer and Rahul back in India squad for Asia Cup
India flaunt bench strength with ODI series thrasing in West Indies to seal series win
Show more
Cricket
England's batting power gives them fighting chance of defending World Cup crown
Classy but out of form Australia looking to come good at World Cup
Australia's Smith and Starc star in World Cup warm-up game against the Netherlands
Rain washes out India, England World Cup warm-up match in Guwahati
Pavilion End at Trent Bridge to be renamed after England's Broad
Williamson shines in return from injury, Babar maintains form
Australia backing Maxwell as frontline spinner at World Cup
Recovering Williamson ruled out of New Zealand's World Cup opener
Ravichandran Ashwin replaces injured Axar Patel in India's World Cup squad
Most Read
Ajax match abandoned after opposition goalkeeper knocked out and resuscitated on pitch
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Football Tracker: Atletico Madrid in Sunday action, Juventus facing Atalanta
Bellingham strikes again as Real Madrid east past Girona

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings