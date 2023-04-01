India unfairly criticised for pitches says captain Rohit Sharma after South Africa win

Rohit Sharma in action at Newlands
Reuters
There should be a review of how pitches are rated with India receiving undue criticism according to test captain Rohit Sharma (35) in the wake of his side’s seven-wicket win over hosts South Africa on a seaming surface with variable bounce at Newlands.

India completed the victory on Thursday in the shortest ever test where there has been a positive result as they shared the series 1-1 having set the tone when they bowled the home side out for 55 before lunch on day one.

With variable bounce and sideways movement through the 4-1/2 sessions, Rohit described the conditions as dangerous, but added he had no problem playing on such surfaces as long as it was accepted that Indian pitches will turn from day one.

"I don’t mind being on pitches like this as long as everyone keeps their mouth shut in India and no-one is talking about the pitches there," Rohit told reporters.

"Yes it is dangerous, but you come here (South Africa) to challenge yourself and you must face up to it."

Rohit believes there is inconsistency in the way match referees rate pitches in different countries.

"In India, when it turns on day one, people say ‘Oh, there is a puff of dust’. We need to stay neutral, especially match referees. I would love to see how the pitches are rated.

"I still can’t believe the (Cricket) World Cup final pitch (in Ahmedabad) was rated below standard. A player (Australia’s Travis Head) got a hundred there. They must rate pitches based on what they see, not based on countries."

Rohit added there should be no difference in the rating of a pitch based on spin or seam on day one.

"We know pitches in India will spin but people don’t like it because it turns from ball one. But if it seams from ball one, that is OK? That is not fair."

Rohit believes the nature of the wicket made their Cape Town win even more special.

"When we saw how the pitch played in the first session, we knew it would not be a high scoring game," he said. "All we wanted to do was stay disciplined in how we bowled and not get ahead of ourselves.

"We also spoke to the batters and said we needed small contributions in the game. Apply yourself, if you get hit on the body it’s fine."

Check out the full scorecard from the second test with Flashscore.

Cricket
Bumrah takes six wickets as India win second test to draw South Africa test series
Updated
New Zealand ready to welcome second-string South Africa
Dhananjaya De Silva replaces Dimuth Karunaratne as Sri Lanka test captain
David Warner makes 34 before rain disrupts Sydney test
Mohammed Siraj went back to basics for career-best figures of 6-15 at Newlands
South Africa captain Dean Elgar has no regrets after crazy first day against India
South Africa trail India after record-breaking first day of second test
Sri Lanka name different captains for Test, ODI and T20 sides
David Warner gets brief cameo after Aamir Jamal and Pakistan tail defies Australia
