South Africa's Dean Elgar looking to bow out on top against India

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. South Africa's Dean Elgar looking to bow out on top against India
South Africa's Dean Elgar looking to bow out on top against India
Dean Elgar waves to the crowd after the first test victory
Dean Elgar waves to the crowd after the first test victory
Reuters
Dean Elgar (36) will looking to conclude his international career on another high as he unexpectedly captains South Africa in the second and last test against India, which starts at Newlands on Wednesday.

Just days before the first test in Pretoria, Elgar announced he would retire from international cricket after the conclusion of the brief series against the top ranked Indians.

After a man-of-the-match performance in the first test, when his knock of 185 laid the platform for South Africa’s innings and 32-run victory, he will be hoping to sign off with another win.

Although there were significant contributions from the bowlers, South Africa’s emphatic victory at Centurion had much to do with Elgar's dogged determination at the crease.

It helped ensure that the hosts cannot lose the brief series to India, who had targeted this trip, dubbed the ‘final frontier, to win a series in South Africa for a first time.

Injury to Temba Bavuma (33) also thrust Elgar back into the captain’s role that was taken away from him last February.

South Africa’s young side can expect something of a backlash in conditions that will be a little less intimidating than in Pretoria and where a chastised Indian side have promised a better performance.

Captain Rohit Sharma (35)  fended off home criticism by pointing out previous success away from home. "We might have put in this performance here, but don't forget what we did in Australia and England," he said.

"We won the series in Australia on the back of our batting. We drew the series in England through our batting and bowling both. These performances can happen. It doesn't mean we don't know how to bat outside India. Sometimes the opposition performs better than us,” he told reporters

India will likely have all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (35) returning after upper back spasms kept him out of the first test and could make other changes among their under performing seamers.

South Africa are unbeaten in six previous tests at Newlands against India but face a tough examination despite being in a buoyant mood after their success in the Boxing Day test.

“We’ve proven that we can produce players, but sometimes we are too humble as a group. We are so quick to talk up other players and we don’t give our players enough credit,” said coach Shukri Conrad in an effort to pump up his players even further.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketElgar DeanBavuma TembaSharma RohitJadeja RavindraTest SeriesSouth AfricaIndia
Related Articles
South Africa skipper Bavuma to miss second test against India through injury
India skipper Rohit Sharma promises second test fight back after innings defeat
Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record 49 ODI hundreds as India thrash South Africa
Show more
Cricket
David Warner retires from one-day cricket ahead of Test farewell
Sporting calendar 2024: Olympics and Euros set to dominate headlines
2023's biggest shocks in sport: Ngannou makes waves, Luton defy odds
New Zealand beat Bangladesh in rain-hit final T20 to level series
Polarising David Warner draws curtain on 12-year Test career in Sydney
South Africa name new skipper and seven uncapped players for New Zealand tour
Hasaranga named Sri Lanka's T20 skipper while Mendis set to lead ODI side
South Africa bowler Gerald Coetzee ruled out of second test against India due to injury
Captain Cummins 'really happy' as Australians close out successful year in style
Most Read
Why Fatawu Issahaku should skip the AFCON and focus on his Leicester City future
Littler topples Dolan to reach semi-finals of PDC World Championship
Transfer News LIVE: Greenwood drawing interest, Van de Beek joins Frankfurt
Gakpo confident that fellow Liverpool forwards will fill in for absent Salah

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings