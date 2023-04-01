Milestone man Markram trusts basic instincts in record-breaking World Cup knock

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Milestone man Markram trusts basic instincts in record-breaking World Cup knock
Milestone man Markram trusts basic instincts in record-breaking World Cup knock
Aiden Markram hit the fastest-ever century in a men's World Cup
Aiden Markram hit the fastest-ever century in a men's World Cup
Reuters
It took Aiden Markram (29) only a couple of deliveries to realise it was going to be his day on a belter of a track, the South African power-hitter said after smashing the fastest-ever century in men's World Cup against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Three of South Africa's top four batters smashed rapid hundreds as they racked up a tournament record total of 428-5 en route to a comprehensive victory over the 1996 champions.

Captain Temba Bavuma fell cheaply but Quinton de Kock (100) and Rassie van der Dussen (108) forged a 204-run stand to lay the platform for Markram's fireworks.

"It's a strange one. I certainly didn't wake up this morning thinking it would turn out that way," Markram, who smashed a 49-ball hundred, told reporters.

"I gave a couple of bowls up front to get a feel of the wicket and eventually realised, watching Quinny and Rassie bat, and having that initial feel that it was a really good wicket.

"The outfield was really fast. The value for short is always there and that's almost what I was thinking all the time."

Markram celebrates reaching his century
Reuters

It rained 31 sixes and 74 fours in the run-fest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as Sri Lanka made a spirited reply before being all out for 326.

A total of 754 runs were scored in the match and Markram was adjudged player of the match.

"You do a lot of planning and stuff like that before the game. I think it's natural for most teams to speculate on conditions," he said.

"When you get out and the wicket starts playing really well, it's a big sigh of relief. And then... instinct does take over, it's sort of see-ball-hit-ball mentality."

For the first time in a World Cup match, three batters made a hundred in the same innings and all three South Africans broke into animated celebration after reaching the milestone.

"It's quite strange because you get this thing that just takes over your body at certain moments," Markram said.

"We are known to start very slowly, be it a series or a world event. We put a lot of emphasis on today's game, to start well... It's all of those emotions sort of mixed up and then building up and that just comes out."

Mentions
CricketSouth AfricaMarkram AidenICC World Cup
Related Articles
Under the radar South Africa looking to surprise at World Cup
Markram stars as record-setting South Africa defeat Sri Lanka at World Cup
Recovering Theeksana ruled out of Sri Lanka's World Cup opener with South Africa
Show more
Cricket
India captain Rohit Sharma wary of Australia's impressive World Cup record
Mehidy stars in both innings as Bangladesh overwhelm Afghanistan in World Cup opener
Pat Cummins expects Australia spinners to shine despite Adam Zampa scare
Wood warns England they cannot treat Stokes as a 'messiah' after crushing loss
Pakistan overcome Netherlands and De Leede to win ODI World Cup opener
India's Shubman Gill doubtful for Australia World Cup match due to dengue fever
Australia's Smith backs born-again Labuschagne to deliver at World Cup
Most Read
Super-sub McTominay gives Manchester United stunning win against Brentford
Football Tracker: McTominay and Bellingham star, Giroud ends up in goal for Milan
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Dortmund to be tested at home
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings