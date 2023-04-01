New Zealand beat South Africa in rain-hit World Cup warm-up, England down Bangladesh

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. New Zealand beat South Africa in rain-hit World Cup warm-up, England down Bangladesh
New Zealand beat South Africa in rain-hit World Cup warm-up, England down Bangladesh
Updated
New Zealand's Devon Conway will be a key player at the World Cup
New Zealand's Devon Conway will be a key player at the World Cup
Reuters
Devon Conway (32) scored a half-century to guide New Zealand to a seven-run victory over South Africa in a rain-affected World Cup warm-up game on Monday.

Chasing 322 for victory, South Africa were 211 for four with 13 overs left when the rain came, leaving them stranded at seven runs behind the Duckworth-Lewis (DL) par score.

New Zealand, the 2019 runners-up, won the toss and opted to bat at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, with opener Conway hitting a 73-ball 78 to lay the platform for the Blackcaps.

Captain Kane Williamson, who has been ruled out of Thursday's tournament opener against England to give him more time to complete his rehabilitation from knee surgery, also contributed 37 runs.

Conway and Williamson then left the field retired hurt, but both retirements appeared to be precautionary. Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen picked up three wickets apiece as New Zealand ended on 321-6.

In the chase, Quinton de Kock was the cornerstone of South Africa's innings and was involved in significant partnerships with Rassie van der Dussen (51) and Heinrich Klaasen (39).

With De Kock looking sharp and still batting on 84 not out when the match was interrupted, South Africa will likely feel aggrieved at the outcome. The Proteas face Sri Lanka in their World Cup opener on Saturday.

England beat Bangladesh

Moeen Ali smashed a quickfire half-century to guide champions England to a four-wicket victory over Bangladesh in a rain-affected World Cup warm-up game in Guwahati on Monday.

Chasing a revised target of 197 in 37 overs following a lengthy rain interruption, England were hurried along by Moeen's blistering knock of 56 off 39 balls, with the all-rounder hitting two fours and six sixes.

Jonny Bairstow (34), Joe Root (26 not out) and captain Jos Buttler (30) also made telling contributions, while Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman picked up two early wickets, dismissing both openers.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat, with over half of their 188 runs coming through Tanzid Hasan (45) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (74).

England, keen to quickly acclimatise to the conditions after their first warm-up match against hosts India was washed out, employed nine different bowlers, five of whom took wickets, but Reece Topley stood out with figures of 3-23 in five overs.

"Very valuable, obviously didn't have the first game," Moeen said. "More important for the bowlers, invaluable time in the field.

"I just want to play how I can play. Sometimes you have to adapt. Play to your strengths. Felt like I played well so wanted to keep the momentum.

"We're ready (for the opener), got enough time. Going to be a massive game, NZ are a dangerous side, but we're ready."

Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in their first match of the World Cup on October 7th.

Mentions
CricketICC World CupSouth AfricaNew ZealandBangladeshEngland
Related Articles
Injuries hamper New Zealand's challenge at upcoming one-day World Cup in India
Under the radar South Africa looking to surprise at World Cup
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has his eyes set on World Cup return
Show more
Cricket
Onus on Pakistan's batters to paper over the bowling attack cracks at World Cup
India out to end decade of hurt at home World Cup
England's batting power gives them fighting chance of defending World Cup crown
Classy but out of form Australia looking to come good at World Cup
Australia's Smith and Starc star in World Cup warm-up game against the Netherlands
Rain washes out India, England World Cup warm-up match in Guwahati
Pavilion End at Trent Bridge to be renamed after England's Broad
Most Read
Ajax match abandoned after opposition goalkeeper knocked out and resuscitated on pitch
Pochettino admits Chelsea's Ben Chilwell out for Fulham game
South Africa wing Makazole Mapimpi ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings