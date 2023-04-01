New Zealand's breakout star Ravindra relishing 'dream' World Cup clash with India

Rachin Ravindra has been one of the best batters at the World Cup
Rachin Ravindra has been one of the best batters at the World Cup
Reuters
New Zealand's in-form batsman Rachin Ravindra (23) is relishing the prospect of going head-to-head with World Cup hosts India in Mumbai on Wednesday when the Black Caps take on Rohit Sharma's side with a place in next Sunday's final at stake.

The two nations will face off at the Wankhede Stadium with Ravindra having emerged as one of the stand-out players in his first World Cup, hitting 565 runs in nine innings to sit second on the list of leading scorers at the tournament so far.

"You dream of playing against a full crowd against India, who have gone unbeaten at Wankhede, a ground with so much history," said Ravindra, who will turn 24 the day before the final.

"We'll stay level, we'll try our best. We know we can't win every game of cricket... but we'll see how it plays out."

Ravindra has made a major impact for New Zealand with the bat, hitting a century against England in his first appearance at the tournament before also reaching triple figures against Australia and Pakistan.

Born in New Zealand to Indian parents, he said it had been "surreal" to hear his name chanted by local crowds as he became the first New Zealander to hit three centuries in a World Cup, a feat that earned him the ICC's Player of the Month award.

"I'm very honoured," he said of the award. "If you look at the names nominated on that list it's pretty special to be among the greats of the game.

"I don't necessarily play for personal accolades but the recognition is always nice from the governing body.

"Doing it for the team, that's the beauty of it. You might end up with that award a few times in your career but I think if you're contributing to winning cricket, that's what matters to me."

