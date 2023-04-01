Onus on Pakistan's batters to paper over the bowling attack cracks at World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Onus on Pakistan's batters to paper over the bowling attack cracks at World Cup
Onus on Pakistan's batters to paper over the bowling attack cracks at World Cup
Pakistan's Babar Azam in action
Pakistan's Babar Azam in action
Reuters
Bowling has traditionally been Pakistan's strong suit but since that is unlikely to be the case in India, the onus will be on their batters, skipper Babar Azam (28) in particular, to drive their bid for a second 50-overs World Cup title.

Pakistan were the number one ODI side a month ago and Babar's team looked favourites as they began their campaign in the recent Asia Cup.

Defeats by arch-rivals India and Sri Lanka in the tournament not only knocked them off the perch, however, but also left them with new concerns.

Pace spearhead Naseem Shah injured his bowling shoulder against India and was ruled him of the World Cup disrupting his potent new-ball partnership with Shaheen Afridi.

Hasan Ali was drafted in but Pakistan would rely largely on Afridi to get those early breakthroughs.

Pakistan spinners, including vice-captain Shadab Khan, also struggled for wickets in the tournament but Babar believes in the players who put the side top of the rankings.

"We know we have lapsed in fielding and in our wicket-taking abilities in the middle overs but we are going to work on it and hopefully will not be repeating them," Babar said before leaving for India.

He was not amused when asked if the 1992 winners would be happy with a top-four finish in India.

"The top four is a small goal for us. We want to come out as winners," said Babar.

Although this is not the first time Pakistan would enter a World Cup looking slightly unsettled, they will have their work cut out in India.

That is partly because Pakistan face a unique problem in India, for geopolitical reasons.

Thanks to a soured political relationship between the Asian neighbours, bilateral cricket remains suspended between India and Pakistan, who meet only in multi-team events.

Pakistan last toured India for the T20 World Cup in 2016 and their players do not feature in the Indian Premier League either.

It leaves them with little knowledge of the conditions they would encounter in the next six weeks but Babar is unperturbed.

"Although we have not played in India before, we are not under any pressure," he said.

"We have done our research and we have heard the conditions are quite similar except maybe in Chennai where spinners get a lot of help."

Pakistan begin their campaign against the Netherlands on October 6th and face India in a soldout October 14th game in Ahmedabad.

Mentions
CricketAzam BabarPakistanIndiaSri LankaICC World Cup
Related Articles
Unfamiliar Indian conditions not a worry for Pakistan, says captain Babar Azam
Fit-again Iyer and Rahul back in India squad for Asia Cup
Pakistan's World Cup warm-up match in India to be played behind closed doors
Show more
Cricket
Injuries hamper New Zealand's challenge at upcoming one-day World Cup in India
Under the radar South Africa looking to surprise at World Cup
India out to end decade of hurt at home World Cup
England's batting power gives them fighting chance of defending World Cup crown
Classy but out of form Australia looking to come good at World Cup
Australia's Smith and Starc star in World Cup warm-up game against the Netherlands
Rain washes out India, England World Cup warm-up match in Guwahati
Pavilion End at Trent Bridge to be renamed after England's Broad
Williamson shines in return from injury, Babar maintains form
Most Read
Ajax match abandoned after opposition goalkeeper knocked out and resuscitated on pitch
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
RKC goalkeeper Vaessen recovering after being knocked out in Ajax clash
Football Tracker: Chelsea desperate for vital Monday night win at London rivals Fulham

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings