Pat Cummins hails 'rare' Mitchell Starc talent for World Cup wicket record

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Pat Cummins hails 'rare' Mitchell Starc talent for World Cup wicket record
Pat Cummins hails 'rare' Mitchell Starc talent for World Cup wicket record
Starc is having another superb World Cup
Starc is having another superb World Cup
AFP
Australia captain Pat Cummins (30) on Friday hailed fast bowler Mitchell Starc (33) as a "rare" talent for his record of taking a wicket in every World Cup match he has played.

Starc's run started at the 2015 World Cup, stretched through the 2019 edition and has been maintained over five games so far at the ongoing tournament in India.

In 23 matches, he has a total of 56 wickets with a career-best of 6-28 against New Zealand in Auckland in 2015.

"I think in 50-over cricket there's the new ball, the middle phase and the last phase and it's pretty hard to nail all three," said Cummins on Friday.

"He's one of the rare bowlers that swings it up front, but you can basically give him the ball at any time and you feel like he's going to create something. He just keeps getting better and better."

Starc's unique record made him the top wicket-taker at the title-winning 2015 World Cup when he claimed 22 victims as well as four years later when he added a further 27.

In India so far, he has seven and will be hoping to keep his streak alive when five-time champions Australia face neighbours New Zealand in Dharamsala on Saturday.

"He's wobbling the ball across right-handers, he's bowling round the wicket probably more than he did in, say 2015, he's got plenty of tools at his disposal," added Cummins.

"It's pretty amazing he's been able to keep up the pace for that long as well."

Mentions
CricketICC World CupAustraliaCummins PatrickStarc Mitchell
Related Articles
Cummins, Smith and Starc return to Australia squad for India ODI series
Cummins urges Australia batters to step up against Pakistan in Bengaluru
Australia relieved as captain Pat Cummins finds form against Sri Lanka
Show more
Cricket
Pakistan's World Cup batting woes hampering team, says team director Arthur
Markram fires again as South Africa edge Pakistan in World Cup thriller
'It's over': England coach Mott throws in towel on World Cup hopes after Sri Lanka loss
Jos Buttler shocked by England's World Cup slide after latest loss
Sri Lanka heap more World Cup misery on struggling England with big win
South Africa aiming to ditch 'choker' tag at World Cup, says Bavuma
Underperforming Pakistan eyeing win streak at World Cup, says Shadab
Australia's Glenn Maxwell puts on 'Big Show' with incendiary hundred in Netherlands win
Australia drub the Dutch after Glenn Maxwell mayhem
Most Read
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Europa League roundup: Roma ease past Slavia Prague thanks to Lukaku and Bove
UCL Team of the Week: Unusual Old Trafford heroes and Barca's continuous source of talent
Last two Scudetto winners come face to face as Napoli host AC Milan

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings