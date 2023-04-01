Sri Lanka's Mathews becomes first to be 'timed out' in international cricket

Angelo Mathews walks after losing his wicket due to a time-out
Reuters
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (35) became the first player in international cricket to be 'timed out' in Monday's World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Former Sri Lanka captain Mathews walked in after the fall of Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 25th over of the Sri Lankan innings but appeared to have issues with the strap of his helmet.

Under the tournament's playing conditions, a new batter should be ready to face the ball within two minutes but Mathews was seen still fiddling with the helmet.

He was eventually adjudged timed out after bowler and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan made an appeal.

The batter remonstrated with the umpires for a while before leaving the pitch shaking his head in dismay and threw his helmet as soon as he crossed the boundary.

Follow the match live here.

CricketSri LankaBangladeshMathews AngeloICC World Cup
