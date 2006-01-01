Osaka powers into last-eight of Wimbledon warm-up in the Netherlands

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Osaka powers into last-eight of Wimbledon warm-up in the Netherlands

Osaka powers into last-eight of Wimbledon warm-up in the Netherlands

Osaka only lost four games on her way to victory
Osaka only lost four games on her way to victoryAFP
Former world number one Naomi Osaka (26) blasted her way into the quarter-finals of the 's-Hertogenbosch grass-court tournament on Wednesday with a rapid-fire straight-sets victory as she tunes up for Wimbledon.

The four-time Grand Slam winner dispatched home favourite Suzan Lamens 6-2, 6-2 in less than an hour, her powerful service and groundstrokes proving too much for the Dutchwoman.

The Japanese woman, now ranked 125th in the world, will face Canada's Bianca Andreescu, who came through her match against sixth-seed Yuan Yue from China in straight sets.

"I definitely do feel more relaxed. I feel more calm with the plan I have and just really grateful to be back," said Osaka.

She added that the key to her good form was to be "more comfortable returning and accepting mistakes as they come."

The first set went on serve until the sixth game, both players struggling to adapt to blustery conditions.

Then Osaka took the initiative, breaking the Dutchwoman's service with a series of powerful drives off both wings, helped by some unforced errors from Lamens.

More errors in Lamens' next service game handed Osaka the first set 6-2 in just 26 minutes of play.

The Japanese was too strong for her opponent at the start of the second set as well, breaking her first service game with a string of winners to race into a 3-0 lead. She wrapped the match up as Lamens dumped another groundstroke into the net.

By Osaka's own admission, grass is not her favourite surface, her four Grand Slams coming on hard courts in the US and Australian Opens.

She has never made it past the third round on the Wimbledon grass but appears to be gradually coming back into the form that took her to world number one.

Osaka had a match point against eventual French Open winner Iga Swiatek in the second round, the sternest test the world number one faced on the Paris clay.

Mentions
TennisOsaka NaomiLamens Suzan
Related Articles
Naomi Osaka downs fourth seed Elise Mertens in Wimbledon warm-up
Battle-hardened Iga Swiatek looks for French Open birthday boost
Swiatek 'didn't believe' comeback win over Osaka was possible
Show more
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal to play doubles together at Olympics
Britain's Andy Murray casts doubt over Olympic Games participation
Tennis Tracker: Osaka and Musetti get grass-court seasons off to winning starts
Andy Murray suffers early exit from Wimbledon warm-up in Stuttgart
'My body is not ready,' says Alexander Zverev as he withdraws from Stuttgart
Roland Garros in race to finish Paris 2024 makeover after French Open finale
Lebanon's Hassan and Montenegro's Kovinic awarded 'Universality Places' into Paris 2024
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur and Raducanu claim easy wins, Murray dumped out in Stuttgart
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Sesko signs new deal with RB Leipzig, Veerman turning heads
Ronaldo inspires Portugal to emphatic win over Republic of Ireland ahead of Euros
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal to play doubles together at Olympics
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings