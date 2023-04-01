Taylor says favourites India will be nervous about facing Black Caps

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Taylor says favourites India will be nervous about facing Black Caps
Taylor says favourites India will be nervous about facing Black Caps
India are the only side to win all nine of their group matches this year
India are the only side to win all nine of their group matches this year
Reuters
India are favourites heading into their World Cup semi-final against New Zealand but the hosts will be nervous about facing a side who are at their most dangerous when they have nothing to lose, former Black Caps skipper Ross Taylor (39) said.

Taylor was part of the New Zealand team that dashed India's hopes in the 2019 semi-final at Old Trafford and he backed them to cause another upset in Mumbai on Wednesday that would send them into a third consecutive final.

"Four years ago India went into the semi-final in Manchester as the form side in the tournament while we were more focused on ensuring our net run-rate would keep Pakistan out of reach for the final spot in the top four," Taylor wrote in his ICC column.

"This time around, India are even bigger favourites, at home and having played so well during the group stage.

"But when we have nothing to lose, New Zealand teams can be dangerous. If there is a team that India will be nervous facing, it will be this New Zealand side."

India are the only side to win all nine of their group matches this year, including a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in Dharamsala, but Taylor said conditions would be different at the batter-friendly Wankhede Stadium.

"When India are batting, you want to get them two or three down in the first 10 overs to put them under pressure. They rely heavily on an excellent top three," Taylor said.

"There's Shubman Gill, the number one player in the world, and then Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. We need to try to make inroads and put the middle-order under pressure.

"If you can do that, it stifles them and affects how early they can assert their dominance.

"When they're bowling, it's similar. You want to score runs but it's also vital we keep wickets in hand against weapons like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami."

Mentions
CricketICC World CupIndiaNew Zealand
Related Articles
Ten highlights from the group stage of the Cricket World Cup
New Zealand's breakout star Ravindra relishing 'dream' World Cup clash with India
Afghanistan beat Netherlands for fourth victory at World Cup to keep semi-final dreams alive
Show more
Cricket
Australia feeling 2021 vibes ahead of South Africa semi-final, says Maxwell
Cummins unsure of future as Australia ODI skipper, eyes IPL return
Favourites India wary of World Cup's 'glorious uncertainties'
Mitchell Starc says Australia 'peaking at right time' at World Cup
New Zealand's Ferguson says reading Mumbai pitch will be crucial before India semi-final
Morne Morkel quits as Pakistan bowling coach after World Cup exit
India's Kuldeep expects tough semi-final for bowlers in Mumbai
India juggernaut faces familiar New Zealand hurdle in World Cup semis
Most Read
Zverev battles from set down to beat Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
Palmer, Lewis, Konsa get first England call-ups for Euro qualifiers
Djokovic beats Rune in ATP Finals thriller to secure top spot in year-end rankings
Man United's Hojlund, Eriksen withdrawn from Denmark team duty

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings