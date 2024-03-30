David Willey exits IPL citing personal reasons, Henry joins Lucknow

Willey retired from internationals last year
Reuters
English left-arm seamer David Willey (34) has withdrawn from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) due to personal reasons and will be replaced by New Zealander Matt Henry at Lucknow Super Giants, the league organisers said on Saturday.

Willey quit international cricket after the 50-overs World Cup in India last year and missed Lucknow's IPL opener against Rajasthan Royals last week.

He is the second English player to leave Lucknow this season following the withdrawal of Mark Wood, who was pulled out by the English cricket board to manage his workload ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

New Zealand fast bowler Henry, who represented Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in the past, joined Lucknow at his base price of $123,000.

Lucknow host Punjab Kings in their second match on Saturday.

CricketIPLWilley DavidHenry MattLucknow Super Giants
