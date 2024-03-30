Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran help Lucknow to first IPL 2024 win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. IPL
  4. Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran help Lucknow to first IPL 2024 win
Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran help Lucknow to first IPL 2024 win
Lucknow celebrate their win
Lucknow celebrate their win
AFP
Quinton de Kock's fifty and a quickfire 42 by stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran helped Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs for their first IPL win this season on Saturday.

West Indies star Pooran smashed three fours and three sixes in his 21-ball blitz after regular skipper KL Rahul opted to play only as an opener at his home ground.

De Kock hit 54 to lay the foundations for Lucknow's 199-8 with an attacking start despite losing Rahul in the fourth over.

In reply, Punjab finished on 178-5 despite a 102-run opening stand between skipper Shikhar Dhawan (70) and Jonny Bairstow (42).

IPL debutant Mayank Yadav, who sent down this season's fastest delivery of 156km/h, broke the stand with his maiden wicket of Bairstow and returned figures of 3-27 to swing back the momentum in Lucknow's favour.

Earlier Lucknow lost regular wickets but Krunal Pandya hit an unbeaten 43 off 22 balls in a late assault, which fired the hosts to match the best total at the venue -- Lucknow's 199-6 against Delhi Capitals last year.

Punjab's England quick Sam Curran returned with figures of 3-28 from his four overs.

Lucknow lost three wickets despite a quick start and were stung hard when Marcus Stoinis smashed Rahul Chahar for two sixes but was bowled on the third ball. He made 19 off 12.

De Kock put on 47 runs off 27 balls with fellow left-hander Pooran, who took on the opposition attack with hits all around.

Rahul, who returned to competitive cricket in the IPL after an injury, led Lucknow in the team's first loss but took a backseat on home turf and was replaced in the second innings by impact substitute Naveen-ul-Haq.

De Kock reached his 21st IPL fifty in 34 balls with a boundary off seam bowler Harshal Patel but soon fell to Arshdeep Singh's left-arm medium-pace.

Punjab replied strongly in Dhawan and Bairstow's century partnership but the rest of the batting disappointed.

Yadav, a 21-year-old Delhi-born express bowler, took two more wickets to flatten Punjab's chase.

Fellow pace bowler Mohsin Khan did further damage as he struck on successive balls to send left-handers Dhawan and Sam Curran, out for a duck, on successive balls.

Liam Livingstone hit an unbeaten 28 off 17 balls before Punjab fell to their second straight loss after an opening win.

Mentions
CricketIPLLucknow Super GiantsPunjab Kings
Related Articles
IPL 2024 Predictions: Who will rock and who will flop in cricket's biggest show?
David Willey exits IPL citing personal reasons, Henry joins Lucknow
Chennai to host IPL final for first time in 12 years on May 26th
Show more
Cricket
England's Rehan Ahmed unconcerned over prospect of home Test debut
Zak Crawley adamant England won't turn backs on 'Bazball' despite India loss
'Very special' Parag powers Rajasthan to IPL win over Delhi
Mumbai missed a trick by holding back Bumrah in IPL run-fest, Klaasen says
Hyderabad post highest-ever IPL total to beat Mumbai by 31 runs
Michael Hussey hails Rachin Ravindra for making fast start to IPL career
Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube help Chennai thrash Gujarat in IPL
Kohli serves timely reminder of T20 prowess with fiery IPL knock
Most Read
Football Tracker: Manchester United and Brentford score late goals in draw, Barcelona win
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Danielle Collins looks to crown late-career revival in Miami against Elena Rybakina
Sinner produces stunning display to destroy Medvedev and reach Miami Open final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings