Salt and big-money Starc help Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Lucknow Super Giants

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. IPL
  4. Salt and big-money Starc help Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Lucknow Super Giants
Salt and big-money Starc help Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Lucknow Super Giants
Salt (second from right) scored 89 runs to hep steer his side to victory
Salt (second from right) scored 89 runs to hep steer his side to victory
AFP
Phil Salt's (27) rapid 89 and three wickets for Mitchell Starc (34) helped Kolkata Knight Riders race to a crushing eight-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

Starc's 3-28 kept Lucknow down to 161-7 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, with the other Knight Riders' bowlers putting in disciplined performances after their side elected to field first.

The Australian left-arm quick became the most expensive buy in IPL history after Kolkata shelled out $2.98 million for his services.

Opener Salt then steered the two-time IPL winners to their target in 15.4 overs for their fourth victory in five matches this season. It was the English wicketkeeper-batsman's second half-century in the current IPL edition after he scored 54 in his team's opening win last month.

Salt held the chase together despite Kolkata losing two wickets including opener Sunil Narine for six. He put on 120 runs with skipper Shreyas Iyer, who made 38, smashing 14 fours and three sixes in his 47-ball knock.

Players have been jostling to impress their national selectors ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup starting June 1 in the West Indies and the United States.

Starc started slowly, leaking 10 runs in his first over, but came back strongly and sent back Deepak Hooda in his third with the help of a diving catch at backward point from Ramandeep Singh.

Mystery spinner Narine choked the flow of runs and returned figures of 1-17 before Starc bowled the 20th over for just six runs and two wickets. He got the dangerous Nicholas Pooran on the first ball, caught behind for 45, and finished with a yorker to bowl Arshad Khan.

See the full scorecard here.

Mentions
CricketIPLSalt PhilipStarc MitchellKolkata Knight Riders
Related Articles
Ravindra Jadeja helps Chennai end Kolkata's IPL winning run
Sunil Narine blitz powers Kolkata to 272 and third IPL victory
Dhoni relinquishes captaincy as Chennai Super Kings gear up for IPL defence
Show more
Cricket
Hetmyer powers Rajasthan past Punjab in low-scoring IPL thriller
Fraser-McGurk shines on IPL debut as Delhi Capitals thrash Lucknow Super Giants
Five-star Jasprit Bumrah wrecks RCB as Mumbai seal easy IPL win
Australia's Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of MLC season
Gujarat Titans end Rajasthan Royals' winning streak in IPL thriller
Venues announced for England's three-Test tour of New Zealand in late 2024
Yash Thakur claims first five-wicket haul of IPL season as Lucknow beat Gujarat
Romario Shepherd blasts 32 in final over as Mumbai beat Delhi to take first IPL win
Most Read
FIFA ban Tanzanian champions Young Africans from signing new players
Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen claim first Bundesliga title in stunning fashion
Ruud claims shock win over Djokovic to join Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo final
Wrexham back-to-back promotions the 'ride of our lives', says owner Ryan Reynolds

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings