Dallas, Florida and New York to host Twenty20 World Cup matches next year

England and New Zealand in a recent T20 international
England and New Zealand in a recent T20 international
Reuters
Dallas, Florida and New York will host matches of next year's Twenty20 (T20) World Cup, which the United States will co-host with West Indies, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

West Indies and the US were unveiled in late 2021 as the joint hosts of the biggest edition of the World Cup featuring 20 teams.

Accordingly, a 34,000-seat modular stadium would be built in Eisenhower Park in New York, the ICC said in a statement.

The existing venues in Grand Prairie in Dallas and Broward County in Florida would be expanded to tap into a potentially key market for the game.

"The USA is a strategically important market and these venues give us an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world’s biggest sport market," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said.

"We explored a number of potential venue options in the country, and we were hugely encouraged by the enthusiasm the event generated among prospective hosts..."

The launch of the Major League Cricket (MLC) earlier this year fuelled hopes that the game would break new ground in the US.

Cricket is also in the reckoning to return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

