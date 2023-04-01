India's 'tail of woes' continues in West Indies as time running out ahead of World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. India's 'tail of woes' continues in West Indies as time running out ahead of World Cup
India's 'tail of woes' continues in West Indies as time running out ahead of World Cup
Can India turn their fortunes around ahead of October's T20 World Cup?
Can India turn their fortunes around ahead of October's T20 World Cup?
Reuters
The lengthy tail of India's batting lineup was exposed again on Sunday and pundits say the team management need to find a solution ahead of the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the United States next year.

Hardik Pandya's team suffered their second successive defeat in the five-match series against West Indies and the loss also highlighted the lack of batting firepower in their lower order.

India's decision to pick specialist bowlers, who can hardly bat, effectively left them with four number 11 batters in both matches. They now need to win the third match in Providence on Tuesday to stay afloat in the series.

"The West Indies have highlighted one of the issues that India have in white ball cricket. They won today because they had six hitters down the order," commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"India tend to taper off at the end. You don't need batters down at 9/10 but they must have the ability to hit boundaries."

India posted a below-par 152-7 before bouncing back to reduce the hosts to 129-8 in 16 overs.

But Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph milked 26 runs off 17 balls for the unbroken ninth wicket to seal victory by two wickets with seven balls to spare.

Pandya, leading an India side sans several frontline players, put the onus on their top and middle order to score more runs.

"With the current combination, we will have to trust out top seven batters to come good and hope the bowlers win you games," the all-rounder said after the defeat.

"We have to find ways to make sure we have the right balance but at the same time batters need to take more responsibility."

Mentions
CricketT20 World Cup
Related Articles
No Labuschagne in Australia's extended 18-person World Cup squad, Sangha and Hardie picked
New Zealand's Michael Bracewell to miss World Cup after injuring Achilles
Boult in line for New Zealand's World Cup squad despite contract snub
Show more
Cricket
Nicholas Pooran powers West Indies to 2-0 lead over India in T20 series
Relative runs: A new way of finding value in cricket's batting statistics
England batsman Alex Hales announces international retirement at 34
Injured Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh ODI captain and will miss Asia Cup
India to provide 'fascinating' challenge for England's 'Bazball', says Nasser Hussain
Fast bowlers lead West Indies to narrow win over India in first Twenty20 International
England and Australia docked World Test Championship points and fined over slow over-rate
India flaunt bench strength with ODI series thrasing in West Indies to seal series win
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Benfica's Ramos set to sign for PSG, Hojlund joins Man Utd
Sweden prevail on penalties to knock the United States out of the World Cup
Arsenal beat Man City on penalties to win Community Shield after last-gasp equaliser
Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum targeting 'transformational' win against England

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |