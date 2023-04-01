Dave Houghton resigns as Zimbabwe coach after World Cup failures

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. Dave Houghton resigns as Zimbabwe coach after World Cup failures
Dave Houghton resigns as Zimbabwe coach after World Cup failures
Zimbabwe appeared in the last T20 World Cup
Zimbabwe appeared in the last T20 World Cup
Profimedia
Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton (66) has confirmed his resignation with immediate effect, citing a breakdown in his relationship with players following the team's failure to qualify for the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup, where they lost to Namibia and Uganda.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) made the announcement on Wednesday but said Houghton, regarded as one of the country's most accomplished former players, would remain within the organisation in an as yet unspecified role.

In a resignation letter to the ZC board, Houghton said he had "lost the changeroom" after 18 months in charge and felt that a "new voice" was needed to take the team forward.

"While the past few months have been disappointing as we failed to qualify for both the 50-over World Cup and the T20 World Cup, they should not obscure all the work he (Houghton) has done over the past year to rebuild the foundations for long-term success," ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said in a statement.

"Dave leaves the team with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts and we are looking forward to working with him in a different role as we seek to change our on-field fortunes."

An interim technical team will be named shortly for Zimbabwe's tour to Sri Lanka in January for a white-ball series.

The ZC board also appointed a three-member committee chaired by Lloyd Mhishi to probe the World Cup qualification failures as well as to review ZC's cricket affairs structure. The committee is to report back in three weeks.

Mentions
CricketT20 World CupZimbabweNamibiaUganda
Related Articles
Uganda seal spot at T20 World Cup as favourites Zimbabwe fail to qualify
Cricket Corner: India and Australia entertain, Zimbabwe wane while Hardik heads home
India's KL Rahul happy to be flexible in tests, T20Is
Show more
Cricket
Cricket Corner: Aussie quicks break the bank as Phil Salt steps up to the plate
New Zealand down Bangladesh in second ODI despite Sarkar's superb innings
Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad in doubt for second test against Australia
Record IPL deal a cherry on the cake for Mitchell Starc at Christmas
Super Salt fires England to win against West Indies to square T20 series
Updated
India captain KL Rahul bemoans batting failures in ODI loss to South Africa
De Zorzi ton guides South Africa to eight-wicket win over India in second ODI
Updated
Australia's Starc and Cummins land record-breaking IPL deals in auction
South Africa lose all-rounder Phehlukwayo for rest of India ODI series
Most Read
After restarting football in Turkey, another refereeing scandal has rocked the Super Lig
Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough progress to League Cup semi-finals
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Nottingham Forest sack Steve Cooper, Nuno Espirito Santo set to replace him

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings