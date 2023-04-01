Fans will want every T20 World Cup held in West Indies and USA, says tournament director

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. Fans will want every T20 World Cup held in West Indies and USA, says tournament director
Fans will want every T20 World Cup held in West Indies and USA, says tournament director
The T20 World Cup trophy
The T20 World Cup trophy
AFP
The Twenty20 World Cup in June will be an unforgettable party with strong Caribbean flavours that will help plant cricket firmly in the US sporting landscape, tournament director Fawwaz Baksh said.

Six Caribbean countries will co-host the tournament along with the United States, a market that cricket's powerbrokers see as crucial if it is to flourish beyond Commonwealth countries and become a truly global game.

New York, Miami and Dallas will host a combined 16 matches and Baksh is convinced the best way to inject cricket into a packed U.S. sports market is by making the global showpiece a grand party.

"When you pair up West Indies and USA, it's a recipe for success," the Guyanese sports administrator told Reuters.

"We in the West Indies are known for a great time, we're known for the party atmosphere. When fans come here and watch the games, they should expect that.

"So come here to watch great cricket, but come here also to have a great experience."

Demand for tickets has been encouraging. Since the public ballot was launched last week more than 1.2 million applications from 126 countries were received within the first 48 hours, Baksh said.

That included 900,000 from the US and West Indies.

"Introducing cricket into the US, which is a new market to us, we weren't quite sure what the response would be," he added.

"We know there are quite a lot of expats in the United States and people from all across the world are interested in cricket.

"But to see this kind of response, it's very encouraging."

The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup will be the biggest yet, with the increase to 20 teams from 16 opening up a wider pool of expatriate fans in the United States.

Poor attendance figures marred the 50-overs World Cup when it was staged in West Indies in 2007 but Baksh said Caribbean administrators had learned their lesson.

Ticket prices for this year's tournament start at only $6.

"If you want to introduce the sport in the US, if you want to revitalise cricket in the West Indies, you have to get the fans here," he said.

"And the only way you can get the fans here is by making tickets attractive, making them accessible."

The 43-year-old believes the World Cup can set the standard for future global tournaments.

"We all wanted this tournament here, and we all want to capitalise on it," Baksh said. "When the tournament is over, people all across the world will say 'T20 World Cup should only be hosted in the West Indies and the US'.

"That's our goal and that's what we're going to make it."

Mentions
CricketT20 World Cup
Related Articles
ICC: Schedule for 2024 T20 World Cup 'most complicated ever'
Cricket Corner: The next World Cup wave, SA20 goes big as BBL makes way
Dallas to hold Twenty20 World Cup opener as Barbados gets final
Show more
Cricket
Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to top test rankings after Visakhapatnam heroics
New Zealand thrash weakened South Africa by 281 runs in first test
Australia take just 6.5 overs to destroy woeful West Indies in 3rd ODI
Bazball meets its match in the 'magic' of India's Jasprit Bumrah
Kane Williamson gets second century as New Zealand build lead of 528
Mitchell Marsh captains Australia T20 squad for New Zealand series
Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets in one-off test
India coach Rahul Dravid impressed by England's gung-ho approach
Ben Stokes proud of England's rookie spin attack despite India defeat
Most Read
Boris Becker ends short stint as coach of Denmark's Holger Rune
Jordan continue stunning run to knock out South Korea and reach first Asian Cup final
South Korea and Jordan expect to 'suffer' in Asian Cup semi-final
Iran's main stars facing 'last dance' in Asian Cup semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings