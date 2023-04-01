Ajinkya Rahane comes back from test wilderness to give India hope in WTC final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Ajinkya Rahane comes back from test wilderness to give India hope in WTC final
Ajinkya Rahane comes back from test wilderness to give India hope in WTC final
Ajinkya Rahane attacked on the second morning to keep India in the game
Ajinkya Rahane attacked on the second morning to keep India in the game
Reuters
Ajinkya Rahane (35) came agonisingly close to marking his return from test wilderness with a century in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Friday.

While he missed crossing three figures by 11 runs - his knock proved to be the standout performance in an otherwise forgettable Indian innings where only three batsmen scored more than 15 runs.

If India manage to stave off defeat in a match where the world's top ranked team have been outplayed by Australia with both bat and ball, it will be largely down to the contribution of a man who until recently had been considered to be surplus to India's requirements.

Since making his last test appearance 18 months ago, former Indian vice-captain Rahane fell out of favour with the selectors and only made the WTC cut due to Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant being sidelined due to injuries.

But he proved he was no spent force as he stuck around for hours under a blazing sun, playing his 83rd test with an injured finger, while team mates at the other end were quick to come and go.

Despite the daunting task facing India, with Australia still having six wickets in hand as they look to set a huge target after ending day three with a 296-run lead, Rahane still held out hope that India could turn things around.

"Frankly speaking, Australia is slightly ahead in the game," Rahane, with his injured finger plastered, said pitchside at The Oval.

"We need to think in the moment, play it session by session. We don’t want to think too far ahead. Tomorrow, the first hour will be very crucial.

"As a bowling unit, if you do well, anything can happen. We know funny things can happen in this game, it’s all about staying in the moment and believing in our ability.

"I still feel this wicket will help seam bowlers."

Both teams opted for four-pronged pace attack for this final but it is the Australian quartet of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Scott Boland and Cameron Green who have generated more pace and bounce from the pitch - claiming nine Indian wickets between them and causing the opposition a lot of pain - both physically and mentally.

Shardul Thakur (51) took some body blows to his arm from successive Cummins deliveries in Friday's morning session, and Rahane admitted India fell short of their target.

"The partnerships with Ravindra Jadeja (48) and Shardul were crucial. We were looking to get 320-330, but overall I think we had a good day," Rahane said.

With Australia finishing the day on 123-4 in their second innings, Thakur was at pains to point out that it was not yet a lost cause.

"You can never say what is the right total... who can handle the pressure better out there - one good partnership and you can even chase down 450 or maybe more than that," said Thakur.

"Last year England chased 400 here... so that's a positive sign. We see a lot of times in test cricket that the game changes within an hour. We like to be optimistic tomorrow going on the field."

Check out the scorecard from the WTC final with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketTest SeriesRahane AjinkyaAustraliaThakur ShardulCummins PatrickJadeja RavindraPant RishabhGreen CameronStarc Mitchell
Related Articles
Australia take command against India in World Test Championship final
India elect to field in WTC final v Australia
Australia captain Cummins hopes oil protesters won't disrupt WTC final
Show more
Cricket
England looking to burst Smith's bubble in Ashes, says Pope
Australia's Steve Smith keen to see how 'Bazball' fares for England in Ashes
India suffer top order meltdown to put Australia in box seat in WTC final
England captain Ben Stokes wants Ashes series to go 'beyond cricket'
Boult in line for New Zealand's World Cup squad despite contract snub
Travis Head puts Australia in strong position on first day of WTC final against India
England's Moeen to come out of test retirement for Ashes
India's Rohit keeps cards close to chest ahead of World Test Championship final
Australia captain Cummins confirms Boland to play in World Test Championship final
England's Moeen Ali considering test return ahead of Ashes - reports
Most Read
Get ready for the Champions League Final with Flashscore's video preview
Djokovic downs ailing Alcaraz to book French Open final spot
How can Inter beat Manchester City in the Champions League final?
Miami Heat running out of time to find answer to Nuggets star Jokic